Miami Sushi Club Begins to Enroll Members Today

Miami, FL, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of Miami's most renowned chefs Chef Bee (Piyarat Potha Arreeratn) and young entrepreneur Charlie Rothkopf have announced the official start date for member enrollment into Miami Sushi Club. Beginning May 10, foodies and art aficionados can register to become members of the exclusive, NFT-only sushi club, which will provide them with unlimited access to a trendy new sushi restaurant opening soon in South Florida.



The entrance to the restaurant will require purchasing an NFT, a non-fungible token, which can be obtained by becoming a member of the Miami Sushi Club. Each NFT will represent a membership and will be sold as a limited edition digital art piece. Two tiers of NFTs are available to sushi lovers - Miami Sushi Warriors for $1,000 and MSC Omakase for $2,500. The membership will grant access to the restaurant’s main dining room, the cocktail lounge, as well as numerous events and pop-ups.

“This absolutely new concept is going to be of interest to digital art collectors and to foodies! I am a sushi enthusiast myself, and I am thrilled to announce the official launch of our project. Super excited to share our vision with guests,” said Miami Sushi Club co-founder Charlie Rothkopf.

The venue will be located in a trendy spot at 14841 Biscayne Blvd in North Miami. Chef Bee said the restaurant’s menu will include not only traditional, high-grade sushi items, but also some newly created dishes. The team says Miami Sushi Club will be an “immersive dining experience that blends art and food, with a sleek and modern design that reflects the sophistication of the menu.”

Miami Sushi Club plans to create a strong and lasting appeal in the local restaurant community by presenting and implementing a completely unorthodox concept. By adding new technologies and art to the mix, Chef Bee and Charlie Rothkopf are expanding the horizon and setting up a new high standard of fine dining in South Florida.

You can visit Miami Sushi Club’s page to pre-register and purchase your access-granting NFT beginning May 10, 2023. Payment options include credit cards and Ethereum.





Chef Bee

About Miami Sushi Club

Miami Sushi Club represents a bold and innovative approach to the restaurant industry aiming to inspire entrepreneurs to explore new ways of connecting with customers in the digital age. By combining his passion for sushi with cutting-edge technology, entrepreneur Charlie Rothkopf has created a unique dining experience to leave a lasting impression on anyone who is lucky enough to experience it.

