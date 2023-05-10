FEMA approves Nearly $16 Million in Federal Funding for the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management

FRANKFORT, Ky. – FEMA has approved nearly $16 million for the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management (KYEM) to support their emergency operations center (EOC) in response to the severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides last summer.

During the incident period residents were forced to evacuate their homes with little notice, this created an immediate threat to the health and safety of the public.

FEMA approved $15,996,314 for KYEM to utilize contractors, rental equipment, and materials to provide supplies and commodities for displaced citizens. These items included mobile laundry, shower, bathroom trailers, hand washing sinks, food and bottled water, tents, bleach, gloves, first aid kits, laundry detergent, weather radios, flashlights, rakes and wheelbarrows.

FEMA Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. Due to of the magnitude of damage from this storm, President Biden authorized a cost share reimbursement of 100% federal funding for this project. All work and costs were between July 28, and Aug. 26, 2022.

