Cobalt Boats Recognized With a 2023 ‘Top Product’ Award from Boating Industry Magazine

/EIN News/ -- NEODESHA, Kan., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cobalt Boats and its long tradition of innovation were honored this year with the announcement that Cobalt’s new AutoDeploy Galley has been singled out as a ‘Top Product’ for 2023 in Boating Industry. As the magazine noted, “While there is no denying the utility of a galley when in use, when it is not, it uses up valuable deck and seating space.” The Cobalt solution was to design a deployable galley module that can be stowed at the touch of a button and replaced with a full-thickness cushion when not in use. Converting from seat to galley in around 20 seconds, the Cobalt AutoDeploy Galley is equipped with a solid-surface countertop, sink, microwave, and optional electric grill to make onboard gourmet dining more convenient and enjoyable. The latest Cobalt innovation was introduced on its new R35 stern drive and soon-to-be-released outboard.



“We’re gratified that Boating Industry magazine recognized the utility and convenience that comes with our new AutoDeploy Galley,” said Jason Turner, Cobalt’s President. “We continually strive to expand the list of luxury appointments that complement the Cobalt lifestyle, and we’re pleased to debut this helpful galley innovation on our new R35 series.”

Currently in production, the new R35 series with optional AutoDeploy Galley is available through Cobalt’s World Class Dealer Network.

About Cobalt : Headquartered in Neodesha, KS, Cobalt Boats LLC is a publicly owned, industry-leading manufacturer of luxury family day boats. Combining uncompromising product quality with customer-inspired innovation and value, Cobalt, a division of Malibu Boats, has earned an international reputation for unmatched customer satisfaction through its World Class Dealer Network. Learn more at www.cobaltboats.com

