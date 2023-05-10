Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces $133 Million Available Through the Broadband Opportunity Program

Eligible Applicants Can Now Apply for Funding

Tallahassee, FL – Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced $133 million in funding is available for broadband Internet projects in the second application cycle through the Broadband Opportunity Program. The program was created to expand broadband Internet service to unserved areas of this state, which will encourage job creation, capital investment and the strengthening and diversification of local economies. Applications will be accepted through Friday, June 23, 2023, and additional information is available on the Broadband Opportunity Program webpage. Eligible applicants include corporations, limited liability companies, general partnerships, and others.

During Fiscal Year 2022-2023, Governor DeSantis has awarded more than $166 million across 47 counties through the Broadband Opportunity Program to expand broadband Internet, impacting a total of more than 193,000 homes and businesses across the state. Earlier this year, Governor DeSantis announced a first round of awards in February totaling more than $144 million for 58 projects in 41 Florida counties, and a second round of awards totaling more than $22 million for eight projects across eight Florida counties.

DEO will host a Technical Assistance Webinar on May 24, 2023, at 11 a.m., Eastern Time, to provide technical assistance and an overview of the application process. To register to attend the webinar, visit the Broadband Opportunity Program webpage.

The deadline to submit an application is Friday, June 23, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time. For more information about the Broadband Opportunity Program, the application webinar, and how to apply, please visit the Broadband Opportunity Program webpage.



