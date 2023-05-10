Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Lithia Springs Involving Cobb County Police

Lithia Springs, GA (May 10, 2023) – ﻿ The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Lithia Springs, Douglas County, GA. The Cobb County Police Department (CCPD) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. One man and one woman were shot and are in stable condition at Grady Hospital. No officers were injured during this incident.

The preliminary information indicates, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 11:51 p.m., CCPD officers were responding to 1982 Drennon Avenue in Austell, Cobb County, GA, regarding a 911 call of an armed man. The caller indicated an armed man and an unknown woman were at his home attempting to take his daughter. He also stated the man had a gun and is a convicted felon. The caller gave a description of the vehicle they were in. Responding officers saw the described vehicle leaving the area of the incident. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop. Officers chased the vehicle into neighboring Douglas County. CCPD officers performed a PIT maneuver and ended the pursuit on Thornton Road in Lithia Springs. As officers approached the vehicle, the driver, identified as Ricardo Tuggle, age 38, of Douglasville, began reaching under the driver’s seat. The responding officers shot Tuggle and during the incident, the woman passenger was also shot. A gun was recovered from inside the vehicle. It has been determined that Tuggle is the biological father of the woman he was trying to take from the Austell home and the 911 caller is the woman’s stepfather.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation of the officer involved shooting. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Douglas Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.