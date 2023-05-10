Five California College Students Awarded ACWA Scholarships

/EIN News/ -- MONTEREY, Calif., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) has awarded $24,500 in scholarships to five undergraduate students enrolled at universities where they are pursuing degrees in water-related fields of study. This includes the recipient of the new Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship, which was created in honor of the late Jerry Gladbach, an ACWA Past President, SCV Water Vice President and longtime water leader.



“ACWA and its partners are proud to continue to support and promote California’s next generation of water leaders through these scholarship programs,” said ACWA President Pamela Tobin. “We congratulate this year’s group of exceptional undergraduate scholarship recipients and look forward to following their educational and career achievements in the years ahead.”

The students were recognized today during ACWA’s 2023 Spring Conference and Expo in Monterey. The students and the 2023-’24 scholarship programs for which they were awarded are:

ACWA Scholarship ($3,500 each)

Riley Milligan , a civil engineering student at California State University, Long Beach

, a civil engineering student at California State University, Long Beach Joseph Silvi, an environmental engineering student at University of California, Berkeley

Clair A. Hill Scholarship ($5,000, sponsored by Jacobs)

Maggie Usher, a bioresource and agriculture engineering student at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo



Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship ($2,500, sponsored by SCV Water)

Elizabeth Pena, an environmental policy analysis and planning student at University of California, Davis



Arthur L. Littleworth Best Best & Krieger Diversity Scholarship ($10,000 over four years, sponsored by BB&K)

Mallory Sutherland, an agricultural business student at California State University, Fresno



For more information about ACWA’s scholarships, please visit www.acwa.com/scholarships.



ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 440 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications |C (916) 669-2397