Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. (HWAL) Acquires Interest in New Technology Driven CBD Retail Marketplace

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Hollywall Entertainment Inc. HWAL, www.hollywall.com, a technologies, telecommunication, infrastructure, media, technology, broadcasting and entertainment company, announces it has acquired a minority stock interest in www.cbdee.com, an innovative ecommerce website for the retail sales and information surrounding CBD products. HWAL is purchasing Twelve and a half percent, (12.5%) ownership in the company for a total investment of $125,000 with terms consisting of $100,000 in cash and $25,000 in the form of 12,500 shares of 144 Restricted common stock of Hollywall Entertainment, Inc, with the value of Two dollars, ($2.00) per share. The investment will add an additional revenue stream to the company.

Recently HWAL announced it had formed a new technology Division to invest in and acquire operating companies in the AI, Data Center, Blockchain, NFT, Crypto, Bioscience and Fintech industries. The recent investment is the first of several investments HWAL plans to make in diverse Bioscience cutting edge industries.

Hollywall's President Roxanna Green stated, " We are excited about our most recent investment into the bioscience industry and to help present and educate to the public globally the medical benefits of the use of many different CBD products through www.cbdee.com

Mark Glover will serve as President of the newly formed Bio Science technology division at Hollywall along with handling the day-to-day operations of www.cbdee.com.

About Mark Glover

Mr. Mark Glover is an entrepreneurial-minded individual, a seasoned sales professional and effective leader with a proven sales management track record over the course of his 20-year career. Previous to accepting the role as the Vice President of High Times Corporation, his most recent position was as a Co-Founder and Director of Sales and Marketing for Cannabis technology company BlazeNow, Inc. Prior to that, He oversaw the Lead Acquisition Sales Team for renowned brand Monster.com's West Coast Region and helped build the inside sales teams for their Midwest HQ office. Mark played a vital role in contract acquisitions for Petco and Activision Blizzard while receiving a number of awards for meeting and exceeding sales quotas. In his career he also built and sold a start-up company filminglocations.com. Mark has also negotiated licensing agreements with Major League Baseball (MLB) and Major League Soccer (MLS). Mark trains as an endurance athlete and has run over 80 marathons and road races around the world including the prestigious Boston Marathon multiple times.

Mark Glover stated "CBD and Cannabis has not only saved my life and helped put me in remission of severe Crohn's disease and Colon Cancer, it has also made me a competitive athlete ranked in my field of marathon running. Not only am I older and healthier, but I am getting stronger and faster with age due to this amazing plant. I want to share my successes with people to help make their lives better as well."

About CBD

The Total U.S. CBD Market Could Reach $24.4 Billion By 2024. (Brightfield Group)

56% of millennial respondents use CBD daily or as needed. (Datatrak)

91% of U.S. adults think that marijuana should be legal for medical or recreational uses. (Pew Research Center)

Cannabis contains over 500 distinct compounds, which include cannabinoids, terpenoids, flavonoids, and omega fatty acids. (Cannabis Research Initiative)

In 2018, the World Anti-Doping Agency removed CBD from its list of prohibited substances. (World Anti-Doping Agency)

As outlined in Johnson and Wales University, How can CBD be used to benefit health?

While researchers are still working to understand how effectively CBD can be used for medical purposes, there have already been a lot of promising results. Here are seven ways that CBD has been proven to benefit health.

1. Lowering blood pressure

A study conducted by JCI Insight in 2017 found that CBD lowered the blood pressure of human participants. It reduced their resting blood pressure as well as their blood pressure after stress tests including mental arithmetic, isometric exercise, and the cold pressor test.

2. Reducing inflammation

CBD has been proven to help reduce inflammation and the neuropathic pain it can cause, according to a study by the Rockefeller Institute of Medical Research.

3. Preventing relapse in drug and alcohol addiction

A 2018 study discovered that CBD can be useful in helping people who suffer from drug and alcohol addiction. A preclinical trial with lab rats determined that CBD reduced the stress-induced cravings, anxiety and lack of impulse control that often cause people to relapse.

4. Treating anxiety disorders

Anxiety is perhaps the most common affliction that people have used CBD for, and a preclinical study found that CBD could be effective in treating generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder, social anxiety disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

5. Treating gastrointestinal (GI) disorders

A recent study found that CBD and other non-psychoactive cannabinoids can effectively be used to prevent and treat GI disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), Crohn's, ulcerative colitis and more. CBD's anti-inflammatory properties are key to reducing and preventing symptoms.

6. Preventing seizures

Decades of research have gone into using CBD to treat epilepsy and other seizure syndromes, and a recent study showed it can have positive effects in reducing symptoms and seizure frequency.

7. Fighting cancer

Not only has CBD been used to help alleviate the effects of chemotherapy, but studies have also found it can prevent cell growth and induce cell death in cervical cancer cell lines and it has numerous anti-cancer effects that can help prevent a variety of cancers, treat tumors, and benefit the immune system.

