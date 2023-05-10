Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features Rick Shadyac of ALSAC and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Rick Shadyac, President & CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Chairman/CEO of ERI, the nation's leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Shadyac has dedicated his life to making a difference in the lives of those who need it most through his work to further the mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. As a committed servant leader, he strives to instill corporate social responsibility within ALSAC, whose employees are actively encouraged to volunteer and have collectively logged 40,000 community service hours in the last three years.

"It was an honor to have Rick, an inspirational servant leader, on our show to share the story of the critically important work he and his colleagues at ALSAC and St. Jude are accomplishing for children in need," said Shegerian. "Our audience is sure to be moved and inspired by the work Rick and his team are doing and the incredible health equity impact they are making on a daily basis."

"I thoroughly enjoyed speaking with John Shegerian on the Impact Podcast about the important work we're doing at ALSAC and St. Jude to continue our legacy of health equity and expand our reach to help more kids with cancer around the world," said Shadyac. "I'm so grateful for the opportunity to share our mission with his listeners."

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

