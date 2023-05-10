Submit Release
Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 66.75 Cents

RICHMOND, Va., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Dominion Energy D has declared a quarterly dividend of 66.75 cents per share of common stock.

Dividends are payable on June 20, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business June 2, 2023.

This is the 381st consecutive dividend that Dominion Energy or its predecessor company has paid holders of common stock. The company's last quarterly dividend was declared Feb. 8, 2023.

