Hope Cancer Care of Nevada Launches Chapter of National Patient Advocacy Organization CPAN
The COA Patient Advocacy Network Gives Patients with Cancer and Survivors a Forum to Speak Out for Access to Local Cancer CareLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Hope Cancer Care of Nevada (HCCN) launched a new local chapter of the COA Patient Advocacy Network (CPAN). CPAN is a national network that connects advocates across the country for education and action to promote local, affordable, and high-quality cancer care. HCCN will be the first CPAN chapter in the state of Nevada, and today’s launch is the first in-person, community cancer-based chapter launch since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CPAN chapters bring together patients, survivors, caregivers, family members, and oncology professionals to preserve local, quality, affordable cancer care for all. In a world of increasing provider consolidation and complicated policy changes, it is crucial to provide patients with the opportunity to learn about policies and laws that affect their access to care and the ability to voice their concerns to the lawmakers in control of those changes. CPAN members have access to monthly educational webinars, COA national events, and are invited to attend Hill Days in Washington, D.C. to meet with legislators.
For patients with cancer, having care that’s close to home is especially important – a task that has become tougher as more than 1,748 community oncology clinics and/or practices nationwide have closed, been acquired by hospitals, or undergone mergers since 2003. With the opening of a CPAN chapter at HCCN, patients in Nevada now have a voice to support their local community oncology practices and policies that make access to cancer care easier for everyone.
“Patients are the center of our universe at HCCN. As we open this chapter of CPAN, I encourage patients past and present to join and make their voices heard. We can only put you first when we and lawmakers hear from you, and I am confident that the HCCN community is eager to spread the word about community oncology,” said Raja Mehdi, MD, HCCN’s co-founder.
COA’s Director of Patient Advocacy and Education Rose Gerber expressed excitement at adding another perspective to the growing CPAN national advocacy network.
“To do the best job for patients, practices need to be supported by lawmakers who understand the environment that those practices are operating within. HCCN’s chapter gives a voice to Nevada patients who support providing the best care for their fellows, and it gives CPAN, as a whole, a clearer perspective on the national state of community cancer care.”
The HCCN chapter will be led by its co-leaders Sunshine Maracle, who is a physician liaison with HCCN, and Becky Collet, BSN, RN, who is a practice administrator with HCCN. The day’s festivities included speeches from Dr. Mehdi and Rose Gerber, and a meet and greet for all new members of the chapter.
About the Community Oncology Alliance (COA)
The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. For more than 20 years, COA has been the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. More than 5,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with cancer every day and, deaths from the disease have been steadily declining due to earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment. Learn more at www.CommunityOncology.org. Follow COA on Twitter at www.twitter.com/oncologyCOA or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CommunityOncologyAlliance.
About the COA Patient Advocacy Network (CPAN)
The Community Oncology Alliance Patient Advocacy Network (CPAN) is a chapter-based national advocacy organization committed to raising awareness of independent, community cancer care centers and how national and local health care policy issues may affect patient care. CPAN’s network of more than 30 community cancer practice-based chapters spans 17 states, connecting and activating committed, passionate people who advocate for the protection of locally delivered cancer care. CPAN advocates include patients, survivors, caregivers and members of the oncology care team. CPAN advocates share personal stories so policymakers and the community can understand the importance of personalized, affordable cancer care close to where patients live and work. Sign up to become an advocate or find your local chapter at www.COAAdvocacy.org.
About Hope Cancer Care of Nevada
Specialists in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and blood disorders, Hope Cancer Care of Nevada providers have been serving patients in the Las Vegas and Pahrump, Nevada areas for more than 13 years. As a community-based practice, we offer a full range of exceptional cancer services, providing the highest quality treatment based on research and focused on the whole person. Learn more at www.hccnevada.com.
Drew Lovejoy
Community Oncology Alliance
info@coacancer.org