Owner of Sosco Paving, Inc. Celebrates 32 Years in the Asphalt Industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sostenes R. Cortes, owner of Sosco Paving, Inc, is proud to celebrate 32 years in the asphalt industry. With a background honed through years of work with leading companies in the field, Cortes started Sosco Paving with a vision of providing high-quality paving services for commercial and industrial clients.
"I am proud to have spent the past 32 years working in the asphalt industry, both with other companies and now with Sosco Paving," said Cortes. "It has been a privilege to be a part of so many important projects and to bring my expertise to the table for the benefit of our clients."
Sosco Paving specializes in asphalt repairs, maintenance, and paving services, as well as seal coating, striping, crack-filling, concrete, and grading. Cortes is known for his hands-on approach, regularly visiting job sites to ensure projects are completed to the highest standards. The company's workforce is professionally trained and highly skilled, and is dedicated to customer satisfaction and job site safety.
"As I celebrate this milestone, I am grateful for the opportunities I’ve had to grow and develop as a professional in this industry," said Cortes. "I am also proud of the talented team we have at Sosco Paving, and I look forward to continuing to serve the community with their help."
For more information about Sosco Paving and its services, visit the company website at www.soscopaving.com, follow Sosco Paving on Facebook and Instagram, or contact sales at (800) 614-0274 or via email at sales@soscopaving.com.
Sales
"I am proud to have spent the past 32 years working in the asphalt industry, both with other companies and now with Sosco Paving," said Cortes. "It has been a privilege to be a part of so many important projects and to bring my expertise to the table for the benefit of our clients."
Sosco Paving specializes in asphalt repairs, maintenance, and paving services, as well as seal coating, striping, crack-filling, concrete, and grading. Cortes is known for his hands-on approach, regularly visiting job sites to ensure projects are completed to the highest standards. The company's workforce is professionally trained and highly skilled, and is dedicated to customer satisfaction and job site safety.
"As I celebrate this milestone, I am grateful for the opportunities I’ve had to grow and develop as a professional in this industry," said Cortes. "I am also proud of the talented team we have at Sosco Paving, and I look forward to continuing to serve the community with their help."
For more information about Sosco Paving and its services, visit the company website at www.soscopaving.com, follow Sosco Paving on Facebook and Instagram, or contact sales at (800) 614-0274 or via email at sales@soscopaving.com.
Sales
Sosco Paving
+1 (800) 614-0274
sales@soscopaving.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram