05/10/2023

Governor Lamont and Commissioner Russell-Tucker Congratulate Two Connecticut Students Named 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars

Greenwich and Wilton Students Receive One of the Nation’s Highest Honors for High School Seniors

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker are congratulating two Connecticut students who were named today as 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields. The recognition is one of the nation’s highest honors for graduating high school seniors.

The recipients include:

Ambika Grover, Greenwich High School

Lukas Koutsoukos, Wilton High School

“I am so proud of Ambika and Lukas on being named U.S. Presidential Scholars and receiving this extraordinary national recognition in acknowledgement of everything they’ve achieved in their academic careers,” Governor Lamont said. “They represent some of the very best of Connecticut, and I applaud their perseverance and drive. Connecticut is home to some of the best schools in the nation, and that is due in large part to the incredible teachers and faculty we have in our state who dedicate themselves to providing our students with the highest-quality education possible.”

“Congratulations to Ambika and Lukas on being named 2023 US Presidential Scholars,” Commissioner Russell-Tucker said. “This is an outstanding achievement that reflects their exceptional academic abilities, strong work ethic, and impressive leadership skills. Ambika and Lukas have demonstrated a commitment to excellence, and I am confident that they will continue to make significant contributions to their communities and beyond. Congratulations once again, and best wishes for continued success.”

The U.S. Department of Education selected the program’s 59th class of 161 high school seniors from a national pool of student semifinalists, who were nominated for their high academic performance and distinguishing themselves by overcoming hardships, achieving a unique accomplishment, or demonstrating outstanding leadership.

Each year, the U.S. Department of Education invites states to nominate students for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The Connecticut State Department of Education invites school districts to recommend students for the program.

The White House Commission of Presidential Scholars selects scholars based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership, and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2023 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer with an online recognition program.

A complete list of 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars is available at www.ed.gov/psp.