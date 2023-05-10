Diane Peterson, Renowned Hollywood Stuntwoman and Acclaimed Author, Excited to Host Book Signing on May 13, 2023

Diane Peterson Book Signing Event

The book signing is an opportunity to meet Diane Peterson face-to-face and get an autographed copy of her memoir.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Diane Peterson, award-winning Hollywood Stuntwoman and revered author, is set to host a book signing event on Saturday, May 13, 2023. The exclusive book signing party will be held at the TRACY PARK GALLERY in the Malibu Colony Plaza, 23823 Malibu Road, Suite 700, Malibu, CA, 90265, from 1 PM until 3 PM (PST). Enjoy some delicious wine and cheese while meeting the famed Hollywood stuntwoman. Fans will also get to see YouTube videos of the stuntwoman in action.

“Take an exciting journey with me into my world of action stunts, adventures, joy, heartbreak, death, and my uncanny desire to overcome my fears and follow my dreams! I hope to inspire you to live your dream life, too,” Peterson says.

With over 200 movies and television shows to her credit, Peterson is a veteran performer. She shares her action-packed experiences in her memoir “Hollywood Stuntwoman.” Peterson has a unique job description. Whether it involves riding and jumping a galloping horse or participating in a high-speed vehicle chase, her narrative is one-of-a-kind. Enthralled by her story, Peterson’s friends and family convinced her to write a book.

“It’s my life punctuated by great stunts and comes with messages about overcoming fear and following your dreams,” says Peterson.

Peterson’s path to success was not always easy. In her 40-year career, Peterson has overcome many obstacles, including becoming the first female East Coast Stuntmen's Association member. According to The Malibu Times, her passion for being a stuntwoman was kindled while working as an actress on the television show “Kojak.” From the beginning, it looked as if Peterson’s career would never take off.

“I was told, ‘forget it, honey,’ we put the wigs on, and we do the stunts,” says Peterson.

Persistence paid off, and eventually, Peterson was given a chance. The stunt performers’ group offered her a job; the rest is history. Peterson has contributed to major Hollywood movies, including Titanic, The Laundromat, Green Hornet, Batman Forever, Marked for Death, Out for Justice, Robocop II, Airplane, and a number of others. Numerous television shows, including Walker, Texas Ranger, Fall Guy, MacGyver, and Magnum P.I., have benefited from her contributions.

The Malibu Times states, “Peterson’s books shares a fascinating glimpse into the world of Hollywood stunts and the incredible skill and dedication it takes to make it as a stunt performer. But even for those outside the industry, Peterson’s story is an inspiring one, filled with valuable lessons about overcoming obstacles and following your passions.”

To learn more about Diane Peterson or her exciting memoir, click here: https://hollywoodstuntwoman.com/