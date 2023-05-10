Sunwing is bringing Canadians more feel-good celebrations with limited-time deals on dream vacations

Customers can save on select packages to their favourite resorts in the tropics

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing is celebrating the sunny season with major savings to feel good about with its Celebrate Your Feelgood Sale, on now until May 28, 2023. Sunwing customers can save up to 35% on select packages to some of the most popular sun destinations. From family-friendly and adults only resorts in Cancun with world-class entertainment to the relaxing island vibes of Cayo Largo, Canadians can set off to exotic locales with exclusive deals that’ll get them more out of paradise when they travel by October 31, 2023.



“With summer right around the corner and Canadians eager to make new travel memories, we’re excited to bring more feel-good experiences to our customers at rates they love with our Celebrate Your Feelgood Sale,” said Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer at Sunwing. “Whether they’re looking to celebrate a special family occasion or have an adventure-filled getaway in the tropics, we’re helping customers get to paradise at prices too good to miss with added perks that maximize their vacation value.”

With so many epic celebrations this summer, from Mother’s Day and Father’s Day to graduation, wedding season and more, there’s nothing like spending those cherished moments at an all inclusive resort in Cancun. Whatever the occasion, families can have an unforgettable vacation experience at Dreams Aventuras Riviera Maya. With the resort’s Explorer’s Club for kids, pampering treatments at Dreams Spa by Pevonia® and restaurants with world-class cuisines, guests of all tastes will find the perfect way to unwind with an Unlimited-Luxury® escape. Plus, customers can upgrade to Preferred Club room categories and enjoy enhanced amenities and services.

Couples and groups searching for a feel-good vacation can look no further than Riu Yucatan in Riviera Maya. Travellers will love the breathtaking ocean views from the pool and fun resort-offered activities including table tennis, volleyball, golf and adults only pool parties. There’s even more to do and explore nearby with Playa del Carmen’s famous nightlife, offering an array of lively bars and clubs so guests can make the most of their nights in paradise.

With secluded spots and shores primed for relaxation, Cayo Largo is a treasure trove for meditation. Whatever the budget, Sunwing customers can find the perfect vacation package with deals on top resorts like Starfish Cayo Largo and Memories Cayo Largo and experience the natural beauty of Cuba. For adult travellers, Sanctuary at Grand Memories Cayo Largo is an idyllic adults only getaway for customers looking to reset and recharge with a book on the beach or practice yoga surrounded by nature in a wooden bungalow.

When booking their next getaway on Sunwing.ca or with their local travel agent, Sunwing customers can travel with confidence and enjoy sweet perks including their first checked bag free (a value of $100+ roundtrip), the lowest prices on change and cancellation protection with the tour operator’s Worry Free coverage options, hotel transfers* and more.

*Terms and conditions apply.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

