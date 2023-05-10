New Perspective on Human Health, chronic disease development, and how to get healthier form a holitistic perspective
People are getting sicker and sicker. Where did we as a species go wrong? This book shows a holistic perspective on development and causes of chronic diseases.ULM, GERMANY, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the course of the last few decades, chronic diseases have reached a level never seen before in the history of mankind. Diseases have been discovered in the elderly, as well as in children and infants, that were unknown 100 years ago, diseases that are not found in other species on this earth. Every field of medi-cine has a number of experts, all of whom are trying to find a solution to the health problems of our time. However, the different disciplines rarely converge and do not combine their knowledge and capabilities to provide practical guidelines to people seeking a holistic and scientifically-based package that can help them in their lives in search of a solution, not just a symptom treatment.
This book is designed to give the reader insight into several areas, all of which have a major impact on health and disease, and to show where causes can be found and, at best, eliminated to reduce symptoms and move back toward a sense of well-being. It does not describe the usual approaches propagated through the media and by allopathic medicine. This book will discuss other possibilities, causes and solutions that are often not mentioned and may be completely unknown to most people. All facts presented are based on scien-tifically published studies and are supplemented by physicians, chiropractors, naturopaths as well as other scientists based on experience gained with patients. Increasing exposure to environmental pollution, increasing antibiotic resistance, ingestion of medications, a changing agricultural economy, the mechanization of society, and the forgotten knowledge of several important sources of disease are all presented in this book. Over 20 years of education and experts from various fields have contributed to the knowledge summarized in this book. For the most part, it is knowledge based on science, supported by studies. However, in part it is also empirical data that is not (yet) fully supported by studies, but logic commands a closer look on how human physiology actually works.
Science is making ever greater leaps in an attempt to reverse diseases, increase quality of life and decipher the fountain of youth for humans. The latest scientific findings from the fields of nutrition, spinal biomechanics and naturopathy will be examined and integrated into an overall structure that is intended to give the reader a way to take control of his or her own health in words easily understandable by medical laypersons.
