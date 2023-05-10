New Book of Haiku Poems Explores Themes of Faith, Nature, and Modern Life

Cynthia (Cindy) Wilkening author photo

Cynthia (Cindy) Wilkening's new book "Water is Faithful: Haiku for Mind, Body, and Soul" uses traditional Japanese style to touch on diverse topics.

LOWELL, MA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Lowell, MA - Cynthia (Cindy) Wilkening, a retired lab technician and quality control specialist, has published her debut collection of haiku poems, " Water is Faithful: Haiku for Mind, Body, and Soul ." The book uses the traditional Japanese haiku form of 3 lines with 5/7/5 syllables per line, but takes a unique approach by exploring themes beyond nature and Buddhist spirituality. Instead, the poems touch on various topics such as modern life, human nature, and faith in God.Cynthia's experience with mental illness and her journey with faith in Jesus Christ are evident in her poetry. She hopes to share her message of faith with readers through her book."I wrote this book as an outlet to reveal the love of Jesus that just won't quit and a relationship with the divine that is eternal," said Cynthia. "I hope that the light of God shines through the pages of 'Water is Faithful' and brings comfort and inspiration to readers in this hurting world."Cynthia's background in nutrition, biopsychology, and neural and endocrine regulation is evident in the scientific precision and attention to detail in her writing. Her role as data manager, statistical programmer, and graphic artist for technical studies in quality control and flow cytometry demonstrates her ability to work with complex topics in a clear and concise manner, which she carries over into her poetry."Water is Faithful: Haiku for Mind, Body, and Soul" is available for purchase on Amazon and through Cynthia's website . Readers can expect a unique and thought-provoking collection of haiku poems that touch on themes beyond the traditional scope of haiku.For more information on Cynthia Wilkening and her work, visit her website.

