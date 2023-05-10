Mission and life: EUMM photo exhibition opens in Georgia

From 10 May to 9 June, a photo exhibition highlighting the work of the EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia (EUMM) monitors and the people living along the administrative boundary line (ABL) will take place in Gori, in eastern Georgia.

The exhibition ‘Perspectives of an EUMM Monitor in Georgia’ presents photo impressions by Axel Corton, a EUMM monitor.

He captures not only Georgia’s unique nature in combination with EUMM monitors at work, but also raw moments of the everyday life of people still affected by the conflict in Georgia.

Another part of the exhibition showcases local children’s portraits. The children, together with their paintings, were portrayed by Axel Corton during a workshop, where children were asked to express their worldview in artistic form.

The exhibition can be visited at the Gori Art House, 5 Guramishvili Street, between 10 May and 9 June, from 12.00 – 18.00 pm.

Find out more

Press release