HSAI ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 6, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Hesai Group Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Hesai Group (NASDAQ: HSAI) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased Hesai Group securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Hesai’s February 2023 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 6, 2023
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/hesai-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=39149&from=3 

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Hesai Group made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hesai Group’s gross margin decrease was caused by a lower in-house utilization rate; (2) Hesai Group’s gross margin was 30% for the fourth quarter—which was completed over a month before the date of the amended registration statement; and (3); as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Hesai you have until June 6, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Hesai securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the HSAI lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/hesai-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=39149&from=3.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com 
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com 


