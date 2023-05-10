Submit Release
MARA ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 30, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: May 10, 2021 to February 28, 2023
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 30, 2023
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/marathon-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=39148&from=3 

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. NEWS - MARA NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company overstated the efficacy of its disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, the Company’s revenues and cost of revenue were materially misstated during the class period; (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial condition; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Marathon you have until May 30, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Marathon securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the MARA lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/marathon-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=39148&from=3.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com 
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com 


