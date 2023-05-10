EMU Tourism Faculty Students Attend “Sustainable Practices in Tourism and Hospitality Indurstry” Seminar

Within the scope of the 2022-2023 Academic Year Spring Semester Career Days, Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Tourism Faculty organized a seminar towards Tourism Management and, Gastronomy and Culinary Arts programs’ students.

EMU Tourism Management Master’s Program graduate and Director of Banquets at 1Hotels in West Hollywood, United States of America Kourosh Jahani delivered a seminar titled “Sustainability: The Future of Hospitality” where he touched on the important factors that can help reaching sustainability through applying various strategies in the tourism and hospitality industry.

Delivering the opening speech of the said seminar, EMU Tourism Faculty Vice Dean Prof. Dr. Ali Öztüren emphasized the importance of such seminars in academic and career planning of students. Moreover, Prof. Dr. Öztüren stated that events like this provide a valuable learning opportunity for students to develop their vision and career knowledge.

Saying that the seminars are to ensure that the students are well informed about the practices in the sector as well as the latest trends and developments, Prof. Dr. Öztüren mentioned that the students get the chance to interact with experts in the field and to benefit from their guidance and advice.

Following the opening speech, Jahani commenced his presentation by providing information on 1Hotels, a sustainable hotel brand which is inspired by nature, mission-oriented and luxurious. Jahani provided examples on how to run a business in a sustainable way and talked about nature-friendly and recycled furniture and materials used in the hotel rooms.

During the seminar, the students got the chance to observe the ways of putting practice the theoretical training they receive. In the question-answer section of the seminar, Jahani gave ideas and advice about internship opportunities abroad to interested students who want to embark on a successful career journey like himself. At the end of the event Prof. Dr. Öztüren and the organizer of the event, Dr. Nazanin Naderiadib Alpler presented a plaque of appreciation to Jahani.

EMU Tourism Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç delivered a speech and stated that the seminar was very useful and that the students gained valuable insights on the sustainable practices of the accommodation sector. Prof. Dr. Kılıç wished the seminar would inspire students to pursue their careers with an awareness of sustainability and social responsibility.