EMU Faculty of Arts and Sciences Ranks First Islandwide in the Field of Physical Sciences

EMU Faculty of Arts and Sciences, one of the first three faculties established at the university, ranks first among universities islandwide and in Turkey in the field of Physical Sciences. According to the rankings by subject published by the Times Higher Education (THE), a widely referenced university ranking body in the world, EMU ranks in the 201-250 band in the field of Physical Sciences, confirming its position as the best educational institution in the region.

The Best Educational Institution in Turkey and throughout the Island

EMU Faculty of Arts and Sciences demonstrated that it is the best educational institution in both Turkey and throughout the island in the subjects of Mathematics and Statistics, Chemistry, and Physics and Astronomy in the World University Rankings by subject.

Universities included in the THE Physical Sciences World University Rankings by Subject are evaluated based on Mathematics and Statistics, Physics and Astronomy, Chemistry, Geology, Environment, Earth and Marine Sciences. The evaluation considers 13 performance indicators in 5 categories: Learning Environment (%27.5), Research: Volume, Income and Reputation (%27.5), Citations: Research Impact (%35), International Outlook: Staff, Students and Research (%7.5), and Industrial Income: Innovation (%2.5). Universities with fewer than 500 academic publications in the last five years are not included in the evaluation.

High-Quality Education

In line with its vision and mission, EMU Faculty of Arts and Sciences, as an indicator of the great importance attached to educational quality and research potential, increases its success level and reinforces its quality in the region through prestigious institutions' rankings and its success in the Nature Index field ranking.

14 academicians from EMU have demonstrated their success in appearing among the world's most-cited scientists on the "World's Most Influential Scientists" list, created as a result of a study conducted by a team of American and Dutch scientists led by Stanford University in the United States in 2022. Six of the 14 EMU academics who made it to the list are part of the EMU Faculty of Arts and Sciences.

High Standard Vision in Quality has Brought Success

Emphasizing that their achievements are not coincidental, EMU Faculty of Arts and Sciences Dean Prof. Dr. Mehmet Ali Özarslan stated that they carry out their work in line with the high standard vision they have set in education and research quality as a faculty. Prof. Dr. Özarslan noted that the quality staff of EMU Faculty of Arts and Sciences, some of whom include the world's most influential academics, and the increasing academic publication graph each year play a significant role in this unique achievement. Prof. Dr. Mehmet Ali Özarslan also expressed their pride in the EMU Faculty of Arts and Sciences being the leader in the region and among the best Arts and Sciences faculties in the world.