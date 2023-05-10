Healey-Driscoll Administration Promotes Mental Health Resources in Massachusetts with “Help is Here” Campaign  

BOSTON — Today Governor Maura Healey visited the Riverside Community Behavioral Health Center in Milford to speak with staff about their work providing mental health and substance use treatment in the community. Governor Healey also signed a proclamation declaring May Mental Health Awareness Month in Massachusetts and kicked off the state’s “Help is Here” campaign to raise awareness of behavioral health resources – especially CBHCs and the Massachusetts Behavioral Health Help Line.

“We have a mental health crisis that has only been made worse by the pandemic, particularly for our young people, people of color and the LGBTQ+ community,” said Governor Maura T. Healey. “Our administration is committed to ensuring that mental health care is treated as health care, and that we continue to break down the stigma behind seeking treatment while ensuring that people know how they can access care.”

“The significance of the CBHCs and the Behavioral Health Help Line is in their accessibility to those across our state,” said Lt. Governor Kimberley Driscoll. “The Help Line is available 24/7 to get people connected with treatment, even if you’re not sure what kind of help you need. And by having 25 different locations in the Commonwealth where anyone can seek crisis treatment at any time, help is available right here in your community regardless of your insurance.”

“The CBHCs and Behavioral Health Help Line created a new front door for people struggling with mental health and substance use in our state,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Kate Walsh. “We are improving access to resources in communities and serving people where they live by offering people urgently needed services in a respectful, therapeutic environment and reducing strain on emergency departments.”

“Riverside’s CBHCs are transforming the way we provide mental health and substance use services,” said Riverside Community Care CEO Marsha Medalie. “We’re now able to serve individuals and families with a team model that allows us to provide treatments and supports that best meet the needs of the person served. Riverside is excited to expand our work with the Commonwealth moving forward to build on the progress we’ve collectively made to date.”

In January, 25 Community Behavioral Health Centers (CBHCs) opened across Massachusetts, offering free, immediate crisis intervention services for anyone experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis, no insurance needed, as well as mobile crisis intervention teams that can travel to any location. For MassHealth members and some commercial insurers, CBHCs offer an integrated array of behavioral health services including routine outpatient care. To learn more and find a CBHC near you, visit www.mass.gov/CBHCs.

Also in January, the Massachusetts Behavioral Health Help Line launched offering 24/7 real-time support, initial clinical assessment, and connection to mental health and substance use disorder evaluation and treatment, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. For more information, visit www.masshelpline.com.

To raise awareness of these services, the Healey-Driscoll Administration has launched the “Help is Here” campaign – a statewide multimedia campaign including print, digital, social media, radio, TV and out-of-home advertising in 14 languages. The campaign will run throughout Mental Health Awareness Month in May and into the summer. For additional resources to spread awareness of CBHCs and the Behavioral Health Help Line, please find the media toolkit here: www.mass.gov/tool-kit/behavioral-health-roadmap-toolkit

###