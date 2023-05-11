Medium Chain Triglycerides Market Size is Anticipated to Reach $3 billion by 2031

The report also covers the study regarding medium chain triglycerides market forecast, regional analysis and segmental analysis.

Rising consumer awareness of the benefits of MCT, as well as its increasing use for weight loss, has created enormous growth opportunities” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising health concerns about dietary supplements and increasing demand for a variety of medium-chain triglycerides products such as food, medical, and others drive the growth of the global medium-chain triglycerides market. By type, the caprylic acid segment held the highest share in 2021. By region, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR by 2031. The medium chain triglycerides market size was valued at $1.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31826

Medium-chain triglycerides market (MCTs) are dietary fats produced for their value as a healthier alternative to trans fats and are naturally found in some foods such as whole foods and dairy products. The chemical molecule known as triglycerides is made up of three fatty acids and a glycerol backbone. The number of carbon atoms in the aliphatic tail formed by these fatty acids determines the type of triglyceride, which can vary.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

The key players profiled in the medium chain triglycerides industry report include BASF SE, DuPont, Lonza Group Ltd., Croda International Plc, P&G Chemicals, Wilmar International Ltd., Stepan Company, Sternchemie GmbH & Co. KG, Koninklijke DSM N.V., and Emery Oleochemicals.

The global medium-chain triglycerides market is analyzed across type, source, application, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (320 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/0dd87a802d198f16a7d760e1b329b0d3

The availability of new raw materials is expected to boost the growth of the medium-chain triglycerides market. Furthermore, the rapidly expanding personal care market is expected to outpour medium-chain triglycerides demand in the coming year. Demand for global medium-chain triglycerides is expected to increase and remain strong in the near future. Furthermore, the growing use of MCT’s oil in dietary supplements and functional foods, as well as awareness of health benefits in terms of weight loss and improved metabolism, are driving medium chain triglycerides market growth. Additionally, the growing popularity of medium chain triglycerides among bodybuilders and athletes due to their ability to improve performance is expected to boost medium chain triglycerides market opportunities.

Consumer skepticism will be a major challenge for the medium chain triglycerides market. MCT supplements, including MCT oils, are used and sold to aid in weight loss. Weight loss supplements have recently received negative attention due to their link to serious illnesses and injuries. Weight loss supplements, like other supplements, can have negative side effects such as increased heart rate, high blood pressure, diarrhea, kidney problems, insomnia, liver damage, and rectal bleeding. They also interact with some prescription and over-the-counter medications.

The global medium chain triglycerides market is segmented on the basis of type, source, application and region. As per type, the market is sub-segmented into caproic acid, caprylic acid, capric acid, and lauric acid. By source, the market is classified into coconut oil, palm kernel oil, and others. According to application, the market is divided into dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, beauty and personal care products, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/31826

By application, the dietary supplements segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating around one-third of the global medium-chain triglycerides market revenue. The pharmaceuticals segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The food & beverages and beauty & personal care products segments are also analyzed through the study.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.