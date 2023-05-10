affable.ai and Lumanu announce strategic partnership to seamlessly scale end-to-end influencer marketing strategy
affable.ai's strategic partnership with Lumanu, to enable companies to tap-into an ‘always-on’ integrated influencer approach that drives results.
We are excited about the partnership with Lumanu to advance our goal of bringing transparency and authenticity in influencer marketing!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to announce that affable.ai and Lumanu have partnered to help companies tap-into an ‘always-on’ integrated influencer approach that drives results.
— Nisarg Shah, Co-founder and CEO, affable.ai
affable.ai is a leading end-to-end Influencer Marketing Platform that helps brands and agencies promote their products or services. The platform enables businesses to find the right creators, manage campaigns, and measure their effectiveness with detailed reports. With advanced AI/ML capabilities, users can deep-dive into influencer profiles, distinguish fake followers, access profile metrics, and implement campaigns hassle-free in one platform.
Lumanu is a Creator Commerce and Payouts Platform that breaks down walls between marketing functions and finance to drive cost-efficient growth. The platform enables marketers to maximize creator-driven sales through ad access and creator stores. Lumanu also eliminates payment operations and compliance risks by handling vendor setup and tax obligations.
“We are excited about the partnership with Lumanu to advance our goal of bringing transparency and authenticity in influencer marketing,” said Nisarg Shah, Co-founder and CEO of affable.ai. “Together, these platforms can help brands build trusted relationships with influencers and deliver campaigns that resonate with their target audiences.”
By combining affable.ai's advanced influencer discovery and analytics capabilities, and Lumanu's expertise in creator payouts, we're able to provide a complete influencer marketing solution for brands and agencies of all sizes.
"We're thrilled to be partnering with affable.ai to bring our customers even more value," said Tony Tran, CEO of Lumanu. "Our combined platforms provide a one-stop-shop for influencer marketing, with powerful analytics and compliance tools that help brands achieve their goals."
We look forward to the impact our partnership will have in the influencer marketing industry, and we're excited to continue working together to drive innovation and create new opportunities for brands and creators.
