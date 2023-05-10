Medical 3D Printing Market to be Worth $9.6 Billion by 2030—Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Medical 3D Printing Market by Product (Printer, Material (Polymers, Metals, Ceramics), Software) Application (Dental, Orthopedic, Prosthetic, Surgical) Technology (Photopolymerization, Laser Beam, Electron Beam Melting) End User - Global Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled ‘ Medical 3D Printing Market by Product (Printer, Material (Polymers, Metals, Ceramics), Software) Application (Dental, Orthopedic, Prosthetic, Surgical) Technology (Photopolymerization, Laser Beam, Electron Beam Melting) End User—Global Forecast to 2030,’ published by Meticulous Research®, medical 3D printing market is projected to reach $9.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2023 to 2030.

Medical 3D printing is increasingly being used in clinical and research-based healthcare activities to create physical replicas of anatomical structures. This technology enables the printing of implants, prosthetics, and surgical guides at the point of care and allows the production of small or single-unit batches of medical devices customized to meet the unique needs of individual patients. The low cost, flexibility, and speed of medical 3D printing make it a valuable tool in the medical field.

The growth of this market is driven by factors such as technological advancements in 3D printing, the growing prevalence of dental & orthopedic diseases, the development of healthcare infrastructure, and the rising number of surgical procedures. However, the high costs associated with 3D printing and the lack of skilled professionals are restraining the market’s growth.

Furthermore, the rising adoption of computer-aided design (CAD)/computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) technologies and the increasing demand for artificial 3D-printed organs are expected to offer significant market growth opportunities. However, the less accuracy and repeatability of 3D printing than traditional methods pose a major challenge to the market’s growth.

Technological Advancements in 3D Printing Boosts the Growth of the Medical 3D Printing Market

Technological advancements in 3D printing have simplified the process for designers to create physical models at various scales, generate complex structures, and customize projects that were previously challenging to produce using traditional manufacturing techniques.

The development of computer-aided design (CAD)/computer-aided styling (CAS) software has played a significant role in the expansion of the medical 3D printing industry. Using 3D imaging systems for designing the jaw and mouth structure has reduced the time it takes patients to receive their new aligners. Orthodontists can now upload their case files to the manufacturer immediately and modify the design and plan using 3D imaging and scanning software combined with treatment management solutions.

Along with software, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are being developed to assist orthodontists in treating patients more effectively and reducing human errors during treatment planning and design. The integration of these technologies with 3D printing is expected to result in a comprehensive approach that provides patients with faster dental treatment. Therefore, technological advancements in 3D printing are driving the growth of the medical 3D printing market.

The medical 3D printing market is segmented based on Product [Medical 3D Printing Systems (3D Bioprinters, 3D Printers), Material [Polymers (Photopolymers, Thermoplastics, and Other Polymers}, Metals, Ceramics (Zirconia, Alumina, and Other Ceramics), Composites, Other Materials], Software, Services], Application [Dental Applications (Crowns, Bridges and Dentures, Orthodontic Devices, Surgical Guides & Implants, Other Dental Applications), Orthopedic Application [Orthopedic Implants (Acetabular Cup Implants, Cranio-maxillofacial (CMF) Implants, Bone and Cartilage Scaffolds, Ligament and Tendon Scaffolds, and Other Orthopedic Implants), Surgical Guides, Medical Prosthetics [Hearing Aids, Prosthetic Fairings, Prosthetic Limbs], Surgical Instruments [Surgical Cutting Guides, Drill Guides, Bespoke Tools, Bio-Medical Scaffold Systems], Clinical Study Devices [Drug Discovery and Development, Anatomical Models], Tissue Engineering, and Other Applications], Technology [Laser Beam Melting (Selective Laser Melting (SLM)/ Metal 3D printing, Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)), Droplet Deposition {Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Low-temperature Deposition Manufacturing, Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF), Multiphase Jet Solidification (MJS)), Photopolymerization (Stereolithography (SLA), Digital Light Processing (DLP), Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP), Two-photo Polymerization), Electronic Beam Melting (EBM), and other technology)], End User [Hospitals and Surgical Centers, Medical Device Companies, Dental Laboratories, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes] and Geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by leading market players in the last 3–4 years. Some of the key players operating in the medical 3D printing market are Stratasys Ltd. (Israel and U.S.), 3D Systems Corporation (U.S.), Desktop Metal, Inc. (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), Materialise NV (Belgium), Renishaw plc (U.K.), Autodesk Inc. (U.S.), SLM solutions group AG (Germany), Proto Labs, Inc. (U.S.), Formlabs Inc. (U.S.), and DWS S.r.l. (Italy).

Based on product, in 2023, the medical 3D printer segment is expected to account for the largest share of the medical 3D printing market. 3D printers or bioprinters can create personalized medical devices unique to each patient’s needs, improving fit, outcome, and comfort. Technological advancements in 3D printing have enabled the construction of devices with unconventional geometries, internal cavities, and intricate structures. Therefore, the benefits offered by advanced 3D printing systems and the high prices of these systems contribute to the large market share of this segment.

Based on application, in 2023, the dental applications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the numerous benefits that 3D printing offers in dentistry, such as high precision, efficiency, and reduced manpower compared to traditional methods. Additionally, the high prevalence of dental diseases drives the growth of this segment.

Based on technology, in 2023, the laser beam melting segment is expected to account for the largest share of the medical 3D printing market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the benefits offered by laser beam melting technology. It enables manufacturing parts with near-full density and quicker production of 3D parts.

Based on end user, in 2023, the hospitals and surgical centers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the medical 3D printing market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing utilization of new technologies by hospitals and surgical centers, the high prevalence of orthopedic and dental diseases, the growing adoption of cutting-edge technologies by medical centers, and the high accessibility to 3D printing services.

Based on geography, the global medical 3D printing market is segmented into North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global medical 3D printing market. North America’s major market share is attributed to the rapid adoption of 3D printing technology and the increasing collaborations between academic and research organizations in the region. Moreover, the increasing number of organic and inorganic developments by key players, such as new product launches, product approvals, and acquisitions, is expected to contribute to the growth of this regional market.

