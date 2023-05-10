Pay TV Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Pay TV Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

As per The Business Research Company the pay-TV market is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 2.0% with the market size predicted to grow from $203.1 billion in 2022 to $207.6 billion in 2023. The market is then projected to reach $223.6 billion in 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of more than 1%. One of the major drivers of this growth is the increasing demand for ultra-high-definition (UHD) and 4K services, which offer high-resolution media content with high content protection.



North America was the largest region in the global pay TV market in 2022.

Major pay-TV companies include Bharti Airtel Limited, DirecTV LLC, Foxtel, Dish TV India, Comcast Corporation, Rostelecom PJSC, Fetch TV Pty Limited, Tata Play Limited, Tricolor TV, Videocon d2h Limited, Charter Communications Inc., Sky UK Limited, Alliance Telecom Group, Verizon Communications Inc., and Altice USA Inc.

One of the key trends gaining popularity in the pay-TV market is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to monitor user preferences. AI involves the emulation of human intellect in machines, while ML uses data and algorithms to replicate how humans learn while improving its accuracy gradually.

For instance, in February 2020, Netherlands-based media company, SPI International, launched FilmBox Plus, a multi-platform streaming service with several features. The AI-powered linear channels in FilmBox Plus would offer various VOD content, including motion pictures, TV shows, and thematic programming.

In May 2021, 24i Unit Media B.V., an end-to-end video streaming service based in the Netherlands, acquired Nordija A/S, a Denmark-based software developer operating in the pay TV and streaming platform, for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is expected to expand the TV as a Service (TVaaS) model, relieving the companies of the day-to-day burden of operating and supporting their end-to-end technology platform.

The global pay TV industry is segmented as-

1) By Type: Postpaid, Prepaid

2) By Technology: Cable TV, Satellite TV, Internet Protocol TV (IPTV)

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial

The pay-TV market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the pay-TV market, including the size of the industry, the key players, and the trends and challenges that are shaping its future. As per the report, the market is experiencing significant disruption with new technologies and changing consumer preferences, including the rise of streaming services and the increasing importance of high-quality content.

