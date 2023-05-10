Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors As Per The Business Research Company's Mobile Phone Insurance Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company the mobile phone insurance market size is predicted to increase from $27.8 billion in 2022 to $31.4 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 12%. By 2027, the market is anticipated to reach $49 billion at a CAGR of more than 12%. North America was the largest region in the mobile phone insurance market in 2022.



This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of smartphones, which has created a need for dependable mobile phone insurance plans to cover repairs and replacements.

Major players in this market include Apple Inc., AT&T Inc., Assurant Inc., Asurion, Aviva, Bolttech, Chubb, Digital Care, Servify, Singtel, U Mobile Sdn Bhd., American International Group Inc., AmTrust Financial, GoCare Warranty Group, and Liberty Mutual Insurance Company.

Innovation is a significant trend in the mobile phone insurance market, and companies are focusing on developing new products. For example, in July 2020, SK Telecom Co., Ltd. launched the Initial Mobile Phone Insurance Compensation Service, which offers a unique blockchain-based mobile phone insurance claims service that handles reimbursements without requiring traditional documents. This technology enables the service center operators to issue repair statements and receipts as electronic certificates, which are delivered directly to the insurance provider for inspection, expediting the claims process.

Furthermore, in November 2021, Experian acquired InsurTech Gabi for $320 million. This acquisition aimed to enhance the customer experience for those seeking affordable insurance products. InsurTech Gabi is a US-based mobile-first insurtech company.

The global mobile phone insurance market is segmented -

1) By Phone Type: Budget Phones, Mid And High-End Phones, Premium Smartphones

2) By Coverage: Physical Damage, Internal Component Failure, Theft And Loss Protection, Virus And Data Protection, Other Coverages

3) By Distribution Channel: Mobile Operators, Device OMEs (Original Equipment Manufacturer), Retailers, Online, Other Distribution Channels

4) By End-User: Corporate, Personal

The Mobile Phone Insurance Global Market Report highlights the growth potential of the mobile phone insurance market in various regions and provides a detailed market forecast for the period. It identifies key market trends and drivers that are expected to shape the future of the mobile phone insurance market and recommends how businesses, investors, and other stakeholders can tap on this growth potential in the coming years.

Mobile Phone Insurance Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the mobile phone insurance market size, mobile phone insurance market segments, mobile phone insurance market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

