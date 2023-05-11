Medtrade Partners With KEBOMED Europe AG To Help Control Postpartum Hemorrhage
EINPresswire.com/ -- Medtrade Products Ltd is delighted to announce that it has entered into an exclusive agreement with KEBOMED Europe AG – a leading European supplier of medical equipment – to distribute the revolutionary CELOX™ PPH Uterine Haemostatic Tamponade across France and the UK. CELOX PPH offers a unique, CE-certified solution for uterine postpartum haemorrhage (PPH), and KEBOMED’s network of customers in the field of obstetrics and gynaecology (OBGYN) will help more clinicians to access this vital solution to help manage postpartum bleeding.
(1)PPH is a widespread and critical complication of childbirth, affecting approximately 14 million women each year and leading to nearly one quarter of all maternal deaths. This could be avoided by implementing cost-effective and resource-appropriate interventions, but existing treatment options are limited. CELOX PPH was designed to address this by rapidly and effectively managing postnatal blood loss in any setting, without the need for power, suction, saline or specific storage conditions. (2)The tamponade demonstrates 100 % haemostasis for grade 1 and 2 bleeding (up to 2,500 ml) in all deliveries, and 95.6 % haemostasis for up to grade 3 bleeding (8,000 ml) in vaginal deliveries, while also reducing hysterectomy rates by 78 % compared to the current treatment options.
Søren Kornerup, principal shareholder of KEBOMED Europe AG, commented: “KEBOMED distributes innovative medical devices and equipment for customers throughout the healthcare system, including the OBGYN sector. We recognise the prevalence and severity of PPH, and are proud to enter into this agreement with Medtrade to help offer a high quality solution with the potential to progress the field of obstetrics.”
Russ Mably, the Chief Executive Officer at Medtrade Products Ltd, added: “This distribution agreement aligns with Medtrade’s ambition to make CELOX PPH tamponades an essential presence at every delivery across the world. We look forward to working with KEBOMED to improve obstetric outcomes in Europe, reducing the risk that childbirth poses to mothers and helping to improve their quality of life.”
For more information, please visit www.celoxpph.com or contact us at info@celoxpph.com.
About Medtrade
Established in 1999, Medtrade is a UK-based biotechnology company developing and launching industry-leading solutions to partners across the world. With offices in Crewe, UK and New York, US, the highly experienced leadership and specialist teams are committed to supporting business partners and healthcare practitioners with market-leading solutions across women’s health, wound care, trauma and haemostasis sectors. Medtrade manages the entire product development process through to full product commercialisation. Integral to the success of Medtrade is the continued focus on innovation and a dedicated team is in place. New innovations aimed at addressing key global healthcare challenges such as biofilms, wound treatment, infection prevention, pressure injury prevention and control of bleeding are very much the focus. ISO 13485 certified, we have a successful legacy of providing market-leading solutions to brand owners and our success is built upon an enviable track record of quickly and efficiently supporting brand owners with key or flagship products in support of their strategic marketing objectives.
About KEBOMED
KEBOMED Europe AG is a leading independent European distributor of medical devices and equipment for the healthcare system with vast clinical experience and a deep knowledge of the local markets. Behind KEBOMED lie exciting stories from companies all over Europe that go back more than 75 years. The company we know today was created in 1995 with local presence in Denmark, Sweden and Finland. Since then, we merged with and acquired medical device distributors having unique positions in each marketplace: LiNA Medical UK and Iona Surgical in the UK, Welmed and Sigma Medical in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg, and DMA in Norway. During the past few years, we have expanded our European presence considerably to include France, Switzerland, Germany and Austria. So today KEBOMED is truly European. This enables us to distribute across Europe with one point of contact for our partners. One company with one voice – customizing our offerings – as one size does not fit all!
• sk@lina-medical.com - Soren Kørnerup, Principal Shareholder, KEBOMED Europe AG
* See IFU instructions for use for intended use, contraindications, warnings and precautions: available at www.celoxpph.com
1. Borovac-Pinheiro, A., Pacagnella, R. C., Cecatti, J. G., et al. 2018. Postpartum hemorrhage: new insights for definition and diagnosis. Am J Obstet Gynecol. 219(2):162-168. doi: 10.1016/j.ajog.2018.04.013z
2. McLintock, C. 2020. Prevention and treatment of postpartum hemorrhage: Focus on hematological aspects of Management. Hematology, 2020(1):542-546. doi:10.1182/hematology.2020000139.
3. Medtrade. 2022, May 19. Celox Gauze – Post Partum Hemorrhage – Retrospective Data Analysis Report V1.1. [Data on file].
Andy Sutcliffe, Global Strategic Marketing Director
Medtrade
+44 1270 500019
andy.sutcliffe@medtrade.co.uk