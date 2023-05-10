Action Taken by Governor Phil Scott on Legislation - May 10, 2023
Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott announced action on the following bills, passed by the General Assembly.
On May 10, Governor Scott signed bills of the following titles:
- H.89, An act relating to civil and criminal procedures concerning legally protected health care activity
- S.37, An act relating to access to legally protected health care activity and regulation of health care providers
When signing the bills, Governor Scott issued the following statement:
“Today, we reaffirm once again that Vermont stands on the side of privacy, personal autonomy and reproductive liberty, and that providers are free to practice without fear."
To view a complete list of action on bills passed during the 2023 legislative session, click here.