Action Taken by Governor Phil Scott on Legislation - May 10, 2023

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott announced action on the following bills, passed by the General Assembly.

On May 10, Governor Scott signed bills of the following titles: 
 

  • H.89, An act relating to civil and criminal procedures concerning legally protected health care activity
  • S.37, An act relating to access to legally protected health care activity and regulation of health care providers

When signing the bills, Governor Scott issued the following statement:

“Today, we reaffirm once again that Vermont stands on the side of privacy, personal autonomy and reproductive liberty, and that providers are free to practice without fear."

To view a complete list of action on bills passed during the 2023 legislative session, click here.

 

