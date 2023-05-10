Action Taken by Governor Phil Scott on Legislation - May 10, 2023

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott announced action on the following bills, passed by the General Assembly.

On May 10, Governor Scott signed bills of the following titles:



H.89 , An act relating to civil and criminal procedures concerning legally protected health care activity

S.37, An act relating to access to legally protected health care activity and regulation of health care providers

When signing the bills, Governor Scott issued the following statement:

“Today, we reaffirm once again that Vermont stands on the side of privacy, personal autonomy and reproductive liberty, and that providers are free to practice without fear."

To view a complete list of action on bills passed during the 2023 legislative session, click here.