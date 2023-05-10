The Car Detailing Market Size Is Expected To Reach $2 Billion By 2027 As Per The Business Research Company's Car Detailing Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company's car detailing market forecast, the market is expected to experience significant growth over the next few years. The car detailing market size is projected to increase from $1.2 billion in 2022 to $1.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 11%. By 2027, it is expected to reach $2 billion at a CAGR of more than 9%. In 2022, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market.



One of the main drivers of this growth is the rising sales of passenger vehicles. This is because car detailing is used to maintain the interior and exterior of passenger cars, including professional cleaning, stain removal, and polishing.

Major car detailing companies include 3M Company, Sonax GmbH, Turtle Wax Inc., Swiss Vax USA LLC, WashTec AG, Washworld Inc., Ryko Solutions Inc., Jopasu System Pvt Ltd., Auto Finesse Ltd., Oasis Car Detailing Systems, PECO Car Detailing Systems, D&S Car Wash Equipment CO, Tommy Car Detailing Systems, CAROLINA PRIDE Carwash Systems and Solutions, Liqui Moly GmbH.

Innovation is a key trend in the car detailing market. Major companies are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

For example, Kärcher Cleaning System launched a new gantry car wash in May 2022, which uses a high-pressure system with 16 bars for high- and low-pressure washes that do not require an additional supply pump for the brush watering.

The global car detailing market is segmented as-

1) By Product Type: Brush, Foam Gun, Duster, Steam Cleaners, Vacuum And Blower, Plastic Razor Blades

2) By Car Detailing Type: External Car Detailing, Internal Car Detailing

3) By Application: Pressure Washing, Foam Washing, Dusting, Tire Or Wheel Cleaning, Paint Cleaning, Polishing

The car detailing market report provides a comprehensive overview of the market, covering the expected growth rate, growth drivers, major players, recent acquisitions, and key trends. The report also highlights key segments and geographies that players should focus on to tap into the market's growth potential.

