DEM Announces that Rulemaking Process to Implement Draft Clean Car and Truck Emissions Standards is Set to Start at May 18 Public Listening Session

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is announcing that it will hold a virtual public listening session on May 18 to review the draft release of the "Rhode Island's Low-Emission and Zero-Emission Vehicle Programs" regulation, which Governor Dan McKee announced earlier today. Modeled on the California Advanced Clean Cars II (ACCII) and the Advanced Clean Truck (ACT) standards, the draft regulation includes key rules to rein in carbon pollution by slashing tailpipe emissions from cars, trucks, and SUVs. The transportation sector causes around 40% of the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in Rhode Island.

"The RI Act on Climate directs all state agencies to move forward under their respective authorities to meet the greenhouse gas reduction mandates set in the law. Today, DEM is taking a major step to fight climate change in the transportation sector," said DEM Director Terry Gray. "Rhode Island is joining our neighboring states to cut GHGs and air pollution, which have the most impact on our communities that border our major roads and highways, creating a disproportionate impact in those neighborhoods. The environmental and health impacts from improved air quality in these areas is significant. In terms of economic impact, states joining together to send a clear signal to the market will result in greater economies of scale, driving down the prices of ZEVs, and ensuring that Rhode Island dealers and customers have full access to electric vehicles."

The ACCII program promotes the electrification of light-duty cars and would require vehicle manufacturers to offer a gradually increasing percentage of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) within the Rhode Island market, eventually putting the state's light car and light duty truck sales on a pathway toward 100% electric vehicle sales by 2035. Several states have adopted the ACCII rule, including California, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington. Several other states, including Connecticut, are either considering or actively pursuing adoption.

Starting with the model year 2027, the ACT rule will require vehicle manufacturers to produce and sell an increasing percentage of zero-emission trucks and buses annually through 2035, which will have far-reaching public health, environment, and economic benefits for Rhode Islanders. Several states have adopted the ACT rule, including California, Colorado, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington. Several other states are either considering or actively pursuing adoption.

DEM will hold a virtual public listening session on the draft rule. Its purpose session is to present an overview of the draft rule and provide an opportunity for stakeholder feedback. DEM expects to initiate the formal rulemaking process later this year.

WHAT: Virtual Public Listening Session to Discuss Draft Advanced Clean Cars II/Advanced Clean Trucks Proposed Regulations

WHEN: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 12-1:30 PM

WHERE: Pre-registration for the workshop is required, please visit: https://bit.ly/3KSWmpy

COMMENTS: Can be made here through May 24, 2023: https://ri.commentinput.com/?id=PTBJi

Zoom Meeting information will be shared with those who have pre-registered. All participants will be muted upon joining the meeting. Following a presentation on the draft rule, DEM will open the line for feedback with instructions provided to participants.

The full text of the draft rule is available on the DEM website at: https://dem.ri.gov/clean-cars-trucks

For questions about the listening session or more information, contact Allison Archambault, Supervising Air Quality Specialist of DEM's Office of Air Resources at Allison.Archambault@dem.ri.gov or Chelsea Priest, Air Quality Specialist of DEM's Office of Air Resources at Chelsea.Priest@dem.ri.gov