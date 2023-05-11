Submit Release
Celebrate National Pet Month with YuMOVE, Joint Supplements for Dogs

Man sitting with dog next to him.

Celebrate National Pet Month with one's dog.

Woman outside with dog.

Get outside and celebrate National Pet Month.

The YuMOVE logo

YuMOVE logo

Show your love, share your love and get out and get moving

Provide a high-quality dog hip and joint supplement, like YuMOVE. This will help give extra support for a dog's hips and joints and help maintain or support their mobility.
— Dr. Jayne Laycock, BVetMed, MRCVS, Veterinary Technical Lead at YuMOVE
ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The month of May ushers in National Pet Month, the time of year to celebrate the many benefits of living with a pet and the happiness a caring pet family brings to a furry family member every day. YuMOVE, a high-quality joint supplement for dogs and the American Kennel Club’s official dog joint supplement, offers these tips to celebrate National Pet Month and bring lots of love to our furry friends.

Show Your Love

• Buy a cool pet outfit. Give everyone at the dog park a big smile. The pet will likely receive more attention, which they’ll love.

• Visit the Groomer. Pamper one’s pet with a spring coat and nail trim to brighten their spirits and give them a reason to show off a new look that better suits the warmer weather.

• Check the dog’s mobility. Look for visible signs of stiffness in the morning or after resting; slowing down on walks; reluctance to get out of bed, go up or down the stairs; lethargy; grumpiness during or after walks, or even when being petted.

• Provide a high-quality dog hip and joint supplement, like YuMOVE. This will help give extra support for a dog’s hips and joints and help maintain or support their mobility.

Share Your Love

• Share new pet photos on social media. Change up that profile page with a refreshed springtime look with a newly groomed pet photo. It’s a chance to show off a furry friend’s new look and style.

Get Out and Get Moving

• Join the #YuMOVEMENT. Find helpful tips on YuMOVE’s social channels. YuMOVE encourages pet owners to get outside, get moving and start sharing their pet’s photos on Instagram with the hashtag #YuMOVEMENT. Let everyone share the love.

YuMOVE, the UK’s #1 veterinary hip and joint supplement brand1, already supporting over two million dogs a year globally2. For years, YuMOVE has been providing a high-quality dog hip and joint supplement that’s scientifically proven to work in 6 weeks.3 There’s also a 6-week Money-Back Guarantee4, if not satisfied.

See the Difference
See for yourself. YuMOVE is offering 30% off any YuMOVE hip and joint supplement for dogs using the code “YuMOVEMENT30” for a one-time purchase.

To learn more about YuMOVE, visit www.yumove.com. To read what customers are saying, click here Trustpilot.

Footnotes
1Kynetec VetTrak August January 2023. Sales of YuMOVE branded joint products through veterinary wholesalers.
2YuMOVE brand tracking study 2022.
3YuMOVE Joint Care is scientifically proven to work in 6 weeks by an vivo, double-blind, placebo-controlled, objectively measured canine clinical study by the Royal Veterinary College, UK (excluding YuMOVE Joint Care for Young Dogs).
4For full terms/conditions see yumove.com/guarantee.

# # #

Phillip Sontag
YuMOVE
phillip@bleucooper.com

