Asset Strategies Group Announces Promotion of Carrie Barclay to President and CEO
Asset Strategies Group is pleased to announce the promotion of Carrie Barclay from President to President & Chief Executive Officer effective immediately.
Her exceptional leadership skills, industry knowledge, and commitment to delivering the best solutions for our clients make her the ideal choice for the role of President and CEO.”COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Asset Strategies Group (ASG), a leading provider of real estate, store design, and related business services for retailers, is pleased to announce the promotion of Carrie Barclay from her role as President to the new role of President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.
— Steve Morris, Chairman of the Board
Carrie has demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment to ASG since joining the company shortly after its founding in 2002. Her dedication, vision, and strategic guidance have been instrumental in driving the growth and success of the company for the past two decades. Carrie's ability to cultivate relationships with clients, partners, and team members, along with her deep understanding and passion for retail, make her the perfect candidate to lead ASG into the future.
Steve Morris, Strategic Advisor and Chairman of the Board, in promoting Carrie, said: "Carrie has consistently proven herself to be an invaluable asset to our company. Her exceptional leadership skills, industry knowledge, and commitment to delivering the best solutions for our clients make her the ideal choice for the role of President and CEO. The Board of Directors and I have full confidence that Carrie will continue to drive ASG's growth and success, and we look forward to her guiding the company to even greater heights."
In her new role, Carrie will continue to work closely with the ASG Board, overseeing the strategic direction and daily operations of the company. She will also be responsible for driving innovation, developing new business opportunities, and maintaining ASG's commitment to providing clients with outstanding services and solutions to aid in the growth of their organizations.
About Asset Strategies Group:
Asset Strategies Group is a Columbus, OH-based provider of solutions and services to the retail marketplace. Services include real estate strategy, tenant representation, store planning and construction, lease management, real estate technology, and, through its Chute Gerdeman business unit, world-class retail design. Their clients include some of the best-known brands in the industry. For more information on Asset Strategies Group, go to www.ConsultASG.com
Max Miller
Asset Strategies Group
+1 614-212-5180
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn