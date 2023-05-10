Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,263 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,283 in the last 365 days.

AirBoss Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

/EIN News/ -- NEWMARKET, Ontario, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (OTCQX: ABSSF) (the "Company") announced today that the nominees listed in the April 6, 2023 Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular of the Company were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today in Kitchener, Ontario (the "Meeting"). Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors and the appointment of auditors are set out below.

Election of Directors

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
Anita Antenucci 10,684,368 99.30% 75,178 0.70%
David Camilleri 10,678,559 99.25% 80,987 0.75%
Mary Matthews 10,287,421 95.61% 472,125 4.39%
Robert McLeish 10,552,895 98.08% 206,651 1.92%
Stephen Ryan 10,676,124 99.22% 83,422 0.78%
P. Grenville Schoch 10,531,688 97.88% 227,858 2.12%
Alan J. Watson 10,587,165 98.40% 172,381 1.60%


Appointment of KPMG LLP as Auditors

  Total Votes Percentage of Votes Cast
Votes For 10,438,343 92.89%
Votes Withheld 799,455 7.11%
     

AirBoss of America is a leading and diversified developer, manufacturer and provider of innovative survivability solutions, advanced custom rubber compounds and finished rubber products that are designed to outperform in the most challenging environments. Founded in 1989, the company operates through three divisions. AirBoss Defense Group is a global leader in personal and respiratory protective equipment and technology for the defense, healthcare, medical and first responder communities. AirBoss Rubber Solutions is a top-tier North American custom rubber compounder with 500 million turn pounds of annual capacity. AirBoss Engineered Products is a supplier of innovative anti-vibration solutions to the North American automotive market and other sectors. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS and on the OTCQX under the symbol ABSSF. Visit www.airboss.com for more information.


Investor Contact: Chris Bitsakakis, President or Gren Schoch, CEO at 905-751-1188.

Media Contact: media@airboss.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

AirBoss Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more