Space Auto Launches Game-Changing New CRM Software With AI Responses for Auto Dealerships

First-Ever Fully Integrated Dealership CRM Makes It Easier to Turn Car Shoppers into Buyers

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Space Auto, the new integrated software and marketing solution for car dealerships, announces the launch of the first-ever centralized CRM technology for retail automotive that tracks the entire customer journey from first click to close, and uses AI-generated responses to create personalized interactions for car shoppers.



The AI Responses feature is a completely new innovation for automotive retail, leveraging learnings from GPT-4. It empowers dealerships with instantaneous, data-backed suggestions that are based on the entire customer conversation and other data points within the Space Auto CRM, including inventory, digital retailing, deal activity, and consumer website-browsing data.

This cutting-edge feature allows salespeople to easily select AI-suggested text or email messages, giving shoppers the information they want and supporting the dealership with quick, accurate, and powerful responses. Dealers have the ability to adjust the tone of the messages to match their voice and business goals. Additionally, the feature offers language translations and grammar checks.

“It takes time and effort for sales to respond to customers. We know that some dealership leads never even get a reply,” said Taylor Bartholomew, Chief Product Officer at Space Auto. “AI Responses save dealerships time and money. Managers can relax knowing their team has the resources they need to send accurate communications to customers and provide the ideal experience every time.”

Space Auto's new, fully integrated CRM software for car dealerships uses AI Responses to give car shoppers helpful, personalized interactions.

The AI Responses tool is just one feature in the new Space Auto CRM. The CRM allows dealership salespeople to monitor every customer interaction and generate deals digitally on desktop, on mobile, and in the Space Auto App — the only retail automotive app with full-feature functionality within the app itself.

“With the new Space Auto CRM, a dealer can now work a deal from anywhere — even on the sales lot or at home — and access everything they need to close,” said Nick Askew, Space Auto Founder & CEO. “The Space Auto CRM improves the process of buying a car by offering a delightfully connected experience for both the customers and the dealerships.”

In addition to the ground-breaking AI Responses feature, the new Space Auto CRM gives an auto dealership the ability to:



Deliver a seamless digital retailing experience from anywhere: Whether customers are shopping for a car at the dealership or buying digitally, the Space Auto CRM has a built-in digital retailing portal that provides a one-to-one connection to the data in the dealer’s CRM. The portal can be accessed by car buyers on any browser, at home, at work or on the go, making it possible for shoppers to conveniently request instant trade values, send important documents such as a driver’s license or proof of insurance, and submit credit applications, from their desktop or mobile device. Plus, there are added integrations with technology partners, such as DealerTrack®, to increase connectivity.



Whether customers are shopping for a car at the dealership or buying digitally, the Space Auto CRM has a built-in digital retailing portal that provides a one-to-one connection to the data in the dealer’s CRM. The portal can be accessed by car buyers on any browser, at home, at work or on the go, making it possible for shoppers to conveniently request instant trade values, send important documents such as a driver’s license or proof of insurance, and submit credit applications, from their desktop or mobile device. Plus, there are added integrations with technology partners, such as DealerTrack®, to increase connectivity. Gain deeper, actionable customer insights: The Space Auto CRM integrates directly with the dealer website and retailing experience, providing robust information about each customer lead, including details such as their marketing channel and ad campaign origination, website behavior, and deal information. Metrics and dashboards can be analyzed at a dealership level as well as via an individual customer view.

The Space Auto CRM integrates directly with the dealer website and retailing experience, providing robust information about each customer lead, including details such as their marketing channel and ad campaign origination, website behavior, and deal information. Metrics and dashboards can be analyzed at a dealership level as well as via an individual customer view. Capitalize on centralized data: To allow dealerships to maximize data throughout the buying process, the Space Auto CRM combines website sessions, communications, deals, appointments and more into one centralized, easy-to-use activity feed. The CRM experience catalogs the entire customer journey chronologically from lead generation to close, in a text message-like view, including all communications and deals.



Watch a demo of the new Space Auto CRM, hosted by Askew. To learn more about the Space Auto CRM technology, visit www.space.auto .

About Space Auto

Space Auto is on a mission to reimagine the car buying journey by streamlining automotive retail tech and elevating the customer experience. From first click to close, Space Auto gives auto dealerships the tools they need to connect with customers, drive sales, and grow business – all in one space. The company offers Software (Website, Retailing, CRM) and Digital Marketing to both independent and OEM dealerships, including BMW, Nissan, Kia, Honda, GMC, Hyundai, and many others. Learn more at www.space.auto , watch an explainer video , and follow Space Auto on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Facebook .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8d28652-f90a-4abb-8458-545884d5d4b4

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c9c2e6b-5a76-4a5f-a4e4-0d6543b95878

MEDIA CONTACT: LAZ PR Lisa Lazarczyk lisa@lazpr.com or 617-838-7327