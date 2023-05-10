Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size Expanding More Than 5X to Cross USD 32.4 Billion by 2029 | BlueWeave Consulting

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global lithium-ion battery recycling market due to the thriving consumer electronics industry and growing awareness about the depletion of precious and rare earth metals. Also, there are new policies and regulations in place to promote the recycling of lithium-ion batteries and reduce environmental pollution, which contributes to the increase of the Li-ion battery recycling market in the region. Furthermore, there is a growing concern about environmental sustainability, which drives this segment's growth. The rising demand for lithium-ion batteries for EVs battery production, high adoption of electric mobility, and the significant amount of battery waste generated also contribute to the growth of the Li-ion battery recycling market in the Asia-Pacific region.

BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated global lithium-ion battery recycling market size at USD 6.22 billion in 2022. During the forecast period between 2023 and 2029, BlueWeave expects global lithium-ion battery recycling market size to expand at a robust CAGR of 14.15% reaching a value of USD 32.41 billion by 2029. Major growth drivers for the global lithium-ion battery recycling market include rising popularity of electric vehicles (EVs), a surging demand for effective used battery management, and a decrease in battery costs. The increasing demand for EVs has led to a surge in the need for proper management and recycling of used batteries, as they can contain hazardous materials. Also, there is a growing awareness of the environmental impact of improper battery disposal, which is prompting governments and organizations to promote recycling initiatives. Hence, such aspects are expected to fuel the growth of the global lithium-ion battery recycling market during the forecast period. However, high costs associated with lithium-ion battery recycling and technical challenges in the recycling process are anticipated to restrain the growth of the overall market.





Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market – Overview

Lithium-ion battery recycling refers to the process of recovering and reusing valuable materials from end-of-life lithium-ion batteries. These batteries contain valuable metals, such as cobalt, lithium, nickel, and manganese, which can be extracted and repurposed for the production of new batteries, reducing the need for virgin materials. The recycling process typically involves dismantling the batteries, sorting the different components, and using various techniques such as pyrometallurgy, hydrometallurgy, and mechanical methods to extract the valuable metals. Lithium-ion battery recycling is an important step towards sustainable and responsible management of electronic waste and reducing the environmental impact of battery production.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market

COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the global lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery recycling market, resulting in countrywide lockdowns that led to a decline in manufacturing operations. It affected the Li-ion battery recycling market, which serves various applications, such as EVs, power tools, and medical devices. As a result, there was a decline in the adoption of Li-ion batteries, leading to a significant revenue decrease in the Li-ion battery recycling market in 2020. However, the medical devices industry was positively impacted due to the increased demand for battery-powered devices. Many countries also imposed restrictions on material imports and exports from China, leading to a shortage of raw materials for battery production. This increased the need for recycling used Li-ion batteries to produce new ones. The market holds potential for growth due to the rising popularity of electric vehicles and initiatives undertaken by various governments for battery recycling.

Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market – By Battery Chemistry

Based on battery chemistry, the global lithium-ion battery recycling market is divided into Lithium-Iron Phosphate, Lithium-Manganese Oxide, Lithium-Nickel-Cobalt-Aluminum Oxide, Lithium-Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt, Lithium-Titanate Oxide segments. The lithium nickel manganese cobalt segment holds the highest share in the global lithium-ion battery recycling market owing to its unique features, such as high energy density, long cycle life, and high thermal stability, which make it ideal for use in electric vehicles. Moreover, there is an increasing need to recover raw materials and reused Li-ion batteries, and the high containment ratios of nickel, manganese, lithium, and cobalt make it possible to produce new batteries.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global lithium-ion battery recycling market include Li-Cycle Corp, Recupyl SAS, American Manganese Inc., Retriev Technologies, Gopher Resource LLC, Battery Recycling Made Easy, Fortum Oyj, Raw Materials Company Inc., Tes-Amm Recycling Inc., Glencore International AG., Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd, Attero, ACCUREC-Recycling GmbH, Duesenfeld GmbH, and Tata Chemicals Ltd. To further enhance their market share, these companies employ various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreements, and new product launches.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market . It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.







Recent Developments

In December 2022- Ni Hsin Group Berhad from Malaysia joined with SIRIM Berhad, an industrial research and technology organization, to establish a plant in Malaysia for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The SIRIM-Ni Hsin Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Pilot Plant is expected to become operational in 2023 and will be able to recycle up to 550 tons of batteries annually.

Ni Hsin Group Berhad from Malaysia joined with SIRIM Berhad, an industrial research and technology organization, to establish a plant in Malaysia for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The SIRIM-Ni Hsin Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Pilot Plant is expected to become operational in 2023 and will be able to recycle up to 550 tons of batteries annually. In November 2022- Attero Recycling Pvt. Ltd., an electronic waste and lithium-ion battery recycler in India, announced that it would invest USD 81 million (approx. INR 600 crores) to construct a lithium-ion battery recycling facility in Telangana, India. The factory will have a recycling capacity of 19,500 metric tons.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical Data – 2019–2022 Base Year – 2022 Estimated Year – 2023 Forecast Period – 2023–2029 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, Middle East and Africa (MEA) Product/ Service Segmentation Source, Battery Chemistry, Recycling Process, Region Key Players Li-Cycle Corp, Recupyl SAS, American Manganese Inc., Retriev Technologies, Gopher Resource LLC, Battery Recycling Made Easy, Fortum Oyj, Raw Materials Company Inc., Tes-Amm Recycling Inc., Glencore International AG., Ganfeng Lithium Co.,Ltd., Attero, ACCUREC-Recycling GmbH, Duesenfeld GmbH, Tata Chemicals Ltd

By Source

Automotive

Electronics

Power Tools

By Battery Chemistry

Lithium-Iron Phosphate

Lithium-Manganese Oxide

Lithium-Nickel-Cobalt-Aluminum Oxide

Lithium-Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt

Lithium-Titanate Oxide

By Recycling Process

Hydrometallurgical Process

Physical/Mechanical Process

Pyrometallurgy Process

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)







