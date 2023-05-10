Insight Investments Promotes Sheryn Murray to Chief Operating Officer

/EIN News/ -- Costa Mesa, Calif., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Investments, LLC today announced that Sheryn Murray has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO). She will continue to oversee Insight Investments’ lease administration, collections, cash applications, credit, human resources, and marketing for the leasing brands.



“Sheryn has proven time and time again to be a professional, diligent, thoughtful, and fair leader,” said Christopher Czaja, President of Insight Investments, LLC. “She has demonstrated her ability to successfully manage organizations, and clearly has what it takes to elevate teams to excellence. We are grateful to have her on team Insight and are looking forward to her contributions as COO.”

Murray joined Insight in 2016 as Vice President of Credit and Collections where she oversaw the company’s operational infrastructure. As a senior leader, she brings more than 20 years of operational expertise in operations, finance, customer success, employee development and engagement. Her industry experience spans the financial services, software, and entertainment markets. Prior to joining Insight Investments, she was the Director of Finance Operations for Sage Software, a division of the Sage Group Plc. where she was responsible for risk and receivable management.

“Insight is a growing business, with a unique advantage that brings tremendous value to its customers,” said Murray. “I am proud to be part of this organization filled with talented and committed team members. I look forward to advancing the operations of the company in support of our goals, while we continue to surpass the expectations of our clients.”

About Insight Investments, LLC

Based in Costa Mesa, California, Insight Investments, LLC helps companies worldwide better control their technology acquisition, leasing, and management requirements. Since 1987, the company has provided a wide array of solutions designed to fit specific customer needs including new and used equipment acquisition, custom leasing and financing, asset management, off-lease portfolio management, excess equipment disposal, and IT solutions for the modern data center. For more information, visit www.insightinvestments.com.

