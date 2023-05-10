Electronic Warfare (EW) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2033: Visiongain Reports Ltd

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report entitled Electronic Warfare (EW) 2023-2033. It includes profiles of Electronic Warfare (EW) and Forecasts Electronic Warfare (EW) Market, (COVID-19 Impact Analysis Market Segment by Product (EW Operational Support, EW Equipment) Market Segment by Capability (Electronic Protection (EP), Electronic Support (ES), Electronic Attack (EA)) Market Segment by Platform (Land, Naval, Airborne, Space) Market Segment by Portable Systems (Self-protection EW Suite, Directed Energy Weapons (DEW), Directional Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM), Anti-Radiation Missiles, IR Missile Warning Systems (MWS), Laser Warning Systems (LWS), Electromagnetic Shielding/Hardening Materials, Radar Warning Receivers (RWR), Counter UAV Systems, Interference Mitigation Systems, Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) Weapons, Other Portable Systems) plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.



The global electronic warfare (EW) market was valued at US$16.51 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Transnational Disputes and Regional Instability Are on the Rise Across the Globe

The occurrence of military clashes between nations is on the rise, necessitating the need for countries to enhance their defence capabilities. To meet the demands of modern warfare, new weaponry and fighting systems are being developed. Electronic warfare technology has been integrated into all defence systems due to the evolution of digital battlefields. Consequently, government procurement priorities have adapted to cater to these emerging wartime needs. With political instability and terrorism causing military confrontations in Iraq and Syria, terrorist groups are increasingly deploying high-tech weapon systems. To counter this, countries in the region are increasing their defence spending and investing in advanced electronic warfare systems to protect their borders. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar have expanded their investments in radar and air defence systems in the region.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Electronic Warfare (EW) Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the global electronic warfare market. On the one hand, the pandemic has disrupted supply chains and manufacturing processes, leading to delays in the delivery of electronic warfare systems. On the other hand, the pandemic has also led to an increased demand for electronic warfare systems, as military forces seek to enhance their situational awareness and threat detection capabilities in the context of the pandemic.

In the short term, the pandemic has had a negative impact on the electronic warfare market, as many countries have been forced to reduce their defence budgets in order to allocate resources to healthcare and other emergency services. In addition, the pandemic has disrupted supply chains, leading to delays in the delivery of electronic warfare systems and components.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 360-page report provides 138 tables and 192 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global electronic warfare (EW) market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Electronic Warfare (EW). Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including product, capability, platform, and portable systems and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing electronic warfare (EW) market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Defence Authorities Are Increasingly Focusing on Modernising Their Armed Forces

In modern times, the ability to effectively utilise advanced warfare capabilities is a key indicator of a nation's military power. New military technologies enable countries to protect their citizens from both foreign and domestic threats, making it essential for defence ministries and authorities to upgrade their weapons, equipment, battle warships, and planes. The introduction of digital and networked warfare technologies has also changed the way military forces operate, with a greater emphasis on being connected across vast distances. This allows for the use of offensive electronic warfare assets to neutralise, degrade, or eliminate enemy combat capabilities. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the electronic warfare industry in the foreseeable future.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

New-Generation Air and Missile Defence Systems Are Being Developed

The proliferation of advanced missiles, including nuclear-capable ballistic and high-speed cruise missiles, presents a significant threat to key installations and platforms such as military airbases and ships. In response, various countries are developing advanced weapons capable of countering high-end air defence systems such as the MEADS, PAC-3, and S-400. India, China, and Russia have all developed hypersonic missiles that are difficult for missile defence systems to intercept, such as the BrahMos missile jointly developed by India and Russia. As a result of these developments, new-generation high-speed air defence electronic warfare systems are required. Governments worldwide are focusing on developing stealth aircraft and investing heavily in advanced surveillance systems to counter stealth technology.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the electronic warfare (EW) market are Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems, Electronic Warfare Associates, Indra Sistemas SA, InterTronic Solutions, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Saab AB, Thales Group, The Boeing Company, TriaSys Technologies Corp, TRISTAR (formerly Tri Star Engineering Inc.), URC Systems. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

14 Apr 2023, BAE Systems and Microsoft have signed a strategic agreement aiming to support faster and easier development, deployment and management of digital defence capabilities in an increasing data-centrefold.

3 April 2023, Lockheed Martin has awarded BAE Systems contracts worth $491 million to manufacture advanced Block 4 electronic warfare (EW) systems for Lot 17 F-35 Lightning II fighter jets. BAE Systems has already supplied 1,200 F-35 EW systems and the new systems will combine hardware and software updates to provide improved EW capabilities to soldiers.

