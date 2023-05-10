MOUNTAIN BLOOMS BY LANEY LAUNCHES SUMMER WORKSHOP SERIES WITH A MOTHER’S DAY BOUQUET WORKSHOP ON MAY 11, 2023
Newly opened flower retailer Mountain Blooms by Laney announces community events at its Colorado Greenhorn Valley flagship store.
We wanted to give back to our community. This summer’s workshop series is intended for people who love flowers and plants to further their skills in creating beautiful arrangements.”RYE, COLORADO, USA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountain Blooms by Laney, a flower retailer based in Rye, Colorado launches its Summer Workshop Series with a Mother’s Day Bouquet Workshop on May 11, 2023. The company, founded by Laney Dockter, opened its flagship store at 2109 Main Street and offers online and in-person ordering of custom floral arrangements for special occasions, homes, and businesses, and a retail flower market in addition to its workshops.
“We could not be more grateful that our first few months have been such an amazing success,” said Dockter. “We wanted to give back to our community that welcomed us so warmly. This summer’s workshop series was intended for people who love flowers and plants to further their skills in creating beautiful bouquets, crowns, and succulent arrangements,” she added. Dockter is a native of Rye, where she lives with her husband and children.
Mountain Blooms hosted one workshop at Easter, and continues its series with the Mother’s Day Bouquet Workshop on May 11th, the Flower Crown Creation Workshop on June 8th, and the Summer Succulents Workshop on June 29, 2023.
“We were thrilled to welcome Mountain Blooms by Laney to the family of Rye businesses. I’ve known Laney for many years, and know well how talented she is,” said Jeanne Graber of Rye. “I can’t wait to attend the workshops,” Graber added.
“These events will really help to create a sense of common interests and community around this beautiful business,” said local resident JoDee Turner, CEO of Elevate5, a website development and branding firm based in Rye. “The store is amazing, and the floral creations are simply stunning,” Turner said, “The shop is the perfect spot for these workshops.”, said Turner.
To register for a workshop, place a Mother’s Day order, or discuss a special event, visit https://mountainblooms.net.
