Sunrise House Treatment Center Welcomes Anna-Liisa Bramwell to Amplify Role of Nutrition in Addiction Treatment

/EIN News/ -- LAFAYETTE, N.J., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise House Treatment Center, a leading provider of co-occurring mental health and addiction treatment services in New Jersey, has recently announced the addition of Anna-Liisa Bramwell to the facility staff. Bramwell, a registered dietician, will act as an integral part of the clinical team to address patients’ nutritional health during their course of treatment.



The utilization of registered dieticians is a growing trend in addiction treatment due to the nutritional deficiencies that often accompany or are caused by an alcohol or substance use disorder. For example, thiamine, a vitamin commonly found in whole grains, is commonly deficient in those with an alcohol use disorder and can lead to a neurological disorder called Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome.

“Alcohol and substance use exerts significant influence on dietary behavior and that’s an area of health that needs to be addressed during treatment,” said Bramwell. “I think many people would be surprised at just how essential food is to cognitive function. For example, while in active addiction, people often lose their satiety or hunger cues, so they don’t eat, which deprives them of the necessary building blocks for serotonin, dopamine and other neurotransmitters. As a result, their mood and energy levels are impacted and that could negatively affect the treatment process.”

Plenty of data exists showing the correlation between alcohol and/or substance use and its effect on dietary health. Alcohol consumption impairs the digestive tract and reduces the absorption of crucial nutrients. Liver damage caused by cocaine or opioids can negatively affect the metabolism of micronutrients, and the imbalance of minerals caused by malnutrition can lead to oxidative damage in the brain.

“As we continue to enhance our clinical care and expand our treatment offerings at Sunrise House, it made perfect sense to incorporate nutritional wellness into our patients’ care,” said Marcey Davis, interim CEO of Sunrise House Treatment Center. “We are so pleased to have Anna-Liisa as a part of our treatment team and her contributions on setting our patients on the path to long-term recovery.”

About Sunrise House Treatment Center

Sunrise House Treatment Center is located in Lafayette, N.J. Sunrise House treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, call 973-657-5738.

Sunrise House Treatment Center

37 Sunset Inn Road

Lafayette, NJ 07848

973-657-5738