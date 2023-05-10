Team RWB Enlists BMW of North America as Presenting Partner for the 2023 Old Glory Relay

BMW of North America to support veterans’ health and wellness as presenting sponsor of 4,000-mile American Flag relay

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) announced today that BMW of North America has been named the presenting sponsor of the 2023 Old Glory Relay in support of military veterans’ health and wellness. The Old Glory Relay is an annual event hosted by Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) , a nonprofit organization forging America’s leading health and wellness community for veterans. As part of the relay, veterans and supporters will run, walk, and cycle to move a single American flag 4,000 miles from Washington to Georgia.



Since 2020, BMW of North America has been the official vehicle of the Old Glory Relay, offering specially designed support vehicles to lead participants along the route. For the 2023 relay, a plug-in hybrid electric BMW X5 xDrive 50e, outfitted with special BMW and Team RWB decals is serving as the support vehicle, and has already traveled from California to Arizona. BMW dealerships along the route will recognize participants and celebrate the American flag’s arrival.

“BMW is proud to expand our partnership with team RWB in support of America’s veterans,” said Shaun Bugbee, Executive Vice President of Operations, BMW of North America. “We believe that it is important to recognize, thank, and provide for the veteran community, who have done so much to serve this country – many of which we count among our own employees.”

BMW of North America is a longtime supporter of the military and veteran community, offering a military incentive on a lease or new vehicle purchase for Active Duty, retirees, veterans, and military family members. For more information click here . In addition, the company has also hosted a Fuel the Mission Sales Event in its central region, and has donated over $95,000 to Team RWB.

“There’s no better feeling than running with the flag as part of the Old Glory Relay,” said Mike Erwin, Founder and Executive Director of Team RWB. “Even better is running and knowing that there’s a support crew along your side in a specially designed BMW X5. We’re fired up for the rest of the relay as the flag travels to Atlanta, and immensely grateful to BMW for supporting this event which shows veterans nationwide that their best days are ahead of them.”

For more information about BMW, visit www.BMWUSA.com and for more information about Team RWB and the Old Glory Relay, visit teamrwb.org .

About Team Red, White & Blue

Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), a nonprofit organization founded in 2010, is forging America’s leading health and wellness community for military veterans, families, and their supporters. Team RWB has more than 220,000 members spread across nearly 200 chapters and communities nationwide. To learn more, visit TeamRWB.org or download the Team RWB App today.

BMW Group In America

BMW of North America, LLC has been present in the United States since 1975. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA, LLC began distributing vehicles in 2003. The BMW Group in the United States has grown to include marketing, sales, and financial service organizations for the BMW brand of motor vehicles, including motorcycles, the MINI brand, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars; Designworks, a strategic design consultancy based in California; a technology office in Silicon Valley, and various other operations throughout the country. BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC in South Carolina is the BMW Group global center of competence for BMW X models and manufactures the X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7 Sports Activity Vehicles as well as the BMW XM. The BMW Group sales organization is represented in the U.S. through networks of 350 BMW passenger car and BMW Sports Activity Vehicle centers, 146 BMW motorcycle retailers, 104 MINI passenger car dealers, and 38 Rolls-Royce Motor Car dealers. BMW (US) Holding Corp., the BMW Group’s sales headquarters for North America, is located in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

