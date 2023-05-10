Glove Box Market Share Projected to Reach USD 220 Million, at a CAGR of 4% by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Glove Box Market Growth Boost by Increasing Awareness Regarding Laboratory Safety, Sales Demands, and Global Trends

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Glove Box market Research Report Information by Product Type, Region, and End-Use - Forecast Till 2030", the global Glove Box market research predicts that the market is likely to bolster substantially during the review era from 2022 to 2032 at a substantial growth rate of around 4%. The reports further predict that the Glove Box market size will be nearly USD 220 Million by the end of 2030. The research documents imply that the market was worth nearly USD 152.38 Million in 2020.

Glove Box Market Overview:

The glove box refers to the box enclosed by all sides and one side-side slide box for unloading and loading purposes. This object can be manipulated using gloves attached to the box. The Gloves attached to the box are made using material that offers resistance to chemicals and abrasion. The box is made with durable, thick, and clear acrylic material, enabling better resistance and visibility to ambient atmospheric conditions. The box can be handled under specific pressure, which the operator can control. The market includes organizations and companies in glove box design, manufacture, and development. The global Glove Boxes industry has lately demonstrated immense development. The primary parameter causing a surge in the performance of the market is the increasing awareness related to laboratory safety.

Competitive Analysis

The listing of the prominent leaders across the global market for Glove Boxes includes players such as:

Changsha Deco Equipment Co., Ltd (China)

GS GLOVEBOX Systemtechnik GmbH (Germany)

Coy Laboratory Products, Inc. (US)

Jacomex (France)

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC (US)

Germfree Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Glove Box Technology Limited (UK)

Banthrax Corporation (US)

Vacuum Atmospheres Company (US)

LC TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS, INC (US)

MBRAUN (Germany)

Marine & Industrial Plastics Ltd (UK)

Inert Corporation (US)

Vacuum Technology (India)

Miwa Mfg. Co., Ltd (Japan)

Among others.





Furthermore, the rise in research and development investments across industries is also likely to enhance the performance of the market around the world. On the other hand, the high prices of glove boxes may restrict the performance of the market. Nevertheless, the ongoing developments in Lithium-ion battery technology are predicted to impact the market’s growth over the coming years positively.

Glove Box Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

Nevertheless, the ongoing developments in Lithium-ion battery technology are predicted to impact the market's growth over the coming years positively.

Market Restraints

On the contrary, some parameters may restrict the market's development. The main parameter limiting the market's development is the high costs associated.

Glove Box Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2032 2030: USD 220 Million

2032: Significant Value CAGR during 2023-2032 4% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product Type, and End-Use Key Market Opportunities Developments In Lithium-Ion Batteries

New product launches and R&D amongst major key players Key Market Drivers Increasing Awareness Regarding Laboratory Safety

Increase In Research And Development Investments Across Industries



COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on several industry areas worldwide. The Glove Box market is no different than others. The market experienced a tremendous setback during the pandemic, given the halt of several industrial operations and manufacturing activities. However, with the world recovering from the impact caused by the global health hazard, the market is anticipated to grow considerably over the coming years.

Glove Box Market Segment Analysis

Among all the product types, the Plastic Glove box segment is anticipated to ensure the leading position across the global market for glove boxes over the assessment period. The main parameter supporting the development of the segment is the easy manufacture in complex geometry and the lightweight nature of plastic.

Among all the end-use industries, the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology segment is anticipated to secure the leading position across the global market for glove boxes over the assessment period. The main parameter supporting the development of the segment is the large scale of testing occurring given the recent pandemic spread.

Glove Box Market Regional Analysis

The global market for Glove Boxes is studied across five major parts: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle & Africa.



The research reports by MRFR suggest that the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to secure the top position across the global Glove Boxes industry over the coming years. The main parameter supporting the regional market's growth is the increase in investments for research and development in the chemical, electronics, automobile, and food industries. Furthermore, international companies constantly import low-cost raw materials and glove box systems from this region. The region is considered one of the substantial global markets, given the presence of emerging economies, such as China and India.

