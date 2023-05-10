Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Projected to Reach USD 10.4 billion, at a CAGR of 8.20% by 2032 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Growth Boost by Rising Technology in Infrastructural Projects And High Investments

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Construction scaffolding rental Market Research Report Information by Product Type, Region, and End-User - Forecast Till 2032”, the global Construction scaffolding rental market is predicted to bolster substantially during the review era from 2022 to 2030 at a substantial growth rate of around 8.20%. The reports further predict the global scaffold construction services market will acquire nearly USD 10.4 billion by the end of 2032.

Construction scaffolding rental Industry Overview:

While carrying out several operations such as buildings, building & maintaining bridges, and other structures, supplies, and workers are supported by a temporary structure called a scaffold. Scaffolds are also utilized to access higher locations. Structural viability and safety concerns can consider when selecting the proper scaffolding. Several kinds of scaffolding have increased on the market as a result of this problem. The several categories include residential scaffolding rental, bridge scaffolding rentals, scaffolding size, and suspended scaffolding rental. The global Construction scaffolding rental industry has lately demonstrated immense development. The primary parameter causing a surge in the performance of the market is the rapid growth of the construction sector. Furthermore, the growing number of recent and substantial projects is also projected to enhance the performance of the market over the assessment period.

Competitive Analysis

The listing of the prominent leaders across the global market for Construction scaffolding rental includes players such as:

Construction Scaffolding Rental Market U.S.P. Covered

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

On the contrary, some parameters may restrict the market's development. The main parameter limiting the market's development is the high costs associated.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on several industry areas worldwide. The Construction scaffolding rental market is no different than others. The market experienced a tremendous setback during the pandemic, given the halt of several industrial operations and manufacturing activities. However, with the world recovering from the impact caused by the global health hazard, the market is anticipated to grow considerably over the coming years.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2032 2032: USD 10.4 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 8.20% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product Type, Application, End User, and Region Key Market Opportunities Increase in government spending on the development of public infrastructure Key Market Dynamics Rise in infrastructural projects and high investments in the construction sector and growing demand for scaffolding at construction sites





Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Segment Analysis

Among all the product types, the Supported scaffolding segment held the leading position across the global market for Construction scaffolding rental in the year 2022.

Among all the application areas, the Construction segment is anticipated to ensure the top spot across the global market for Construction scaffolding rental over the assessment period.

Among all the end-users, the Residential segment held the leading position across the global construction scaffolding rental market in 2022.

Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Regional Analysis

The global market for Construction scaffolding rental is studied across five major parts: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle & Africa.

The research reports by MRFR suggest that the North American region is anticipated to ensure the top position across the global Construction scaffolding rental industry over the assessment period. The region has major contributors such as Canada and the U.S. The main parameter supporting the development of the regional market is the accessibility of cost-effective, project-specific scaffolding, which is state-of-the-art in technology. Since it lowers operating times, improves overall mining or construction operations, and eliminates downtime, specialized scaffolding is preferred.

The European regional Construction scaffolding rental market is anticipated to ensure considerable development over the assessment period. The region is further fragmented into Spain, Germany, Italy, France, the U.K., and the rest of Europe.



Construction activities in the region were partially resumed when the lockdowns were lifted in the second half of 2020. The rise of extensive COVID-19 immunization efforts across the region in 2021 assisted the market is gaining traction in 2022. Furthermore, the government's financial support, coupled with the revival of the construction industry, is also projected to positively impact the performance of the regional market over the review timeframe.

The Asia-Pacific Regional Construction Scaffolding Rental market is anticipated to showcase maximum growth over the coming years. The region is further classified into South Korea, China, Australia, India, and Japan. To bolster the overall economy, boost commerce, and increase connectivity, the governments in growing economies in the region are making massive investments in the construction of motorways, special economic zones (SEZs), dams, and airports.



The Latin America and M.E.A. construction scaffolding rental market is projected to display gradual development over the assessment period.

