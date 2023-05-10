The Increasing Need for Regenerative Medicines is Expected to Drive the Global Automated and Closed-cell Therapy Processing System Market Forward. FMI records a CAGR of 22.8% from 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The use of automated and closed cell therapy processing systems has significantly lowered labor costs. This element is also thought to provide economic advantages to the market. At the same time, factors such as increased demand for regenerative medicines and tailored therapies around the world are propelling the market growth further.

The increasing number of investments in cell processing technology has prompted many manufacturers to combine various software technologies in the market for automated and cell treatment processing systems

Cell therapy is a treatment method that involves replacing any malfunctioning or sick cells with active and functional cells. Because stem cells can be developed into specific cells required for healing damaged or faulty tissues or cells, they are used in these sophisticated therapies.

Because of the rapidly increasing worldwide pharmaceutical sector, the global automated and closed cell therapy processing system market is likely to grow significantly over the forecast period. In recent years, the revolutionization of gene therapy and cell treatment has aided market expansion. The increased commercialization of cell treatments around the world is expected to drive market expansion in the future years.

The use of automated and closed cell therapy processing systems has significantly lowered labor costs. This element is also thought to provide economic advantages to the market. At the same time, factors such as increased demand for regenerative medicines and tailored therapies around the world are propelling the market growth further.

The automated and closed cell therapy processing systems have increased the pace of manufacturing while maintaining high-quality outputs which support the market's growth. However, the time-consuming and costly cell therapy manufacturing process is thought to limit market expansion.

Key Points from the Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing System Market

The market is expected to surpass US$ 9350.92 Million by 2033.

The diversity of benefits provided by automation technologies for the development of cell therapies is the crucial reason driving market expansion.

Automated and closed cell therapy processing system market is expected to capture a CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.

North America dominated the automated and closed cell therapy processing system market.

Key Developments in the Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing System Market

October 2021 - Terumo teamed with Bio Centriq laboratories, a clinical production centre for cell and gene therapies. This collaboration sought to bring together the companies' respective automation and CDMO knowledge, products, talents, and services in order to meet users where they are in their product development pathway and provide for a future scalable strategy.

July 2021 - Cellares Corporation signed a deal with Poseida Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical startup. Poseida has joined Cellares' Early Access Partnership Program as a result of this partnership (EAPP).

June 2021 - Lonza has partnered with CellPoint, a private, clinical-stage Biopharmaceutical Company. The goal of this partnership was to create multiple T-cell-based medicines quickly and to use the Cocoon Platform for clinical point-of-care manufacturing. The use of the Cocoon Platform, together with CellPoints' medicines and technologies and Lonza's manufacturing capabilities, might help to accelerate the approach to the clinic and provide a smooth path to commercial approval.

May 2021 - Cytiva joined Multiply Labs, a pioneer in designing robotic systems for pharmaceutical manufacturing. The goal of this partnership was to create a robotic manufacturing system that would automate the manual aspects of the cell therapy manufacturing cycle.

August 2020 - Lonza announced a relationship with IsoPlexis, a life science technology business. This collaboration is intended to advance cell therapy manufacturing.



Key Players:

Miltenyi Bio tec

Lonza

Fresenius Kabi

Cytiva

Bio Spherix

Terumo

Cellares

Sartorius



Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing System Market Key Segmentation

By Type:

Stem Cell Therapy

Non-Stem Cell Therapy

By Workflow:

Separation

Expansion

Apheresis

Fill-Finish

Cryopreservation



By Scale:

Pre-commercial/Research and Development Scale

Commercial Scale

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing System Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario



4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Workflow

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis By Workflow, 2018 to 2022

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US Million) Analysis and Forecast By Workflow, 2023 to 2033

5.3.1. Cryopreservation

5.3.2. Fill-finish

5.3.3. Separation

5.3.4. Expansion

5.3.5. Apheresis

5.3.6. Others



