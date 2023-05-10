Andrew Peller Limited Announces Change in Executive Officers

/EIN News/ -- GRIMSBY, Ontario, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited ADW.A/ADW.B (“APL” or the “Company”) announced today that Mr. Brendan Wall, Executive Vice-President Operations has resigned from the Company effective May 26, 2023. Mr. Wall has accepted the role of CEO with a national health and wellness food and beverage company. With this departure, the Company is pleased to announce that Craig McDonald, Vice-President, Winemaking and Integrated Supply Chain, has accepted the position of Executive Vice-President, Operations.



The Company also announced today that Mr. James Cole, Executive Vice-President, Business to Consumer is leaving the Company effective May 31, 2023. Patrick O’Brien, Chief Commercial Officer, will assume the responsibilities of The Wine Shop while Jose Salgado, Executive Vice President, Corporate Planning and Development (VQA & DTC) will assume responsibilities for the Estate Wine Group.

“We want to thank Brendan and Jim for their valuable contributions and wish them well in their future opportunities. We are excited for the leadership Craig will bring to Operations given his long tenure at APL and his strong industry knowledge and credentials. Additionally, Patrick and Jose’s leadership of The Wine Shop and the Estate Wine Group is a natural extension their current responsibilities,” commented John Peller, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Andrew Peller Limited

Andrew Peller Limited is one of Canada’s leading producers and marketers of quality wines and craft spirits. The Company’s award‐winning premium and ultra‐premium Vintners’ Quality Alliance (“VQA”) brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate, Tinhorn Creek, Gray Monk Estates, Raven Conspiracy and Conviction. Complementing these premium brands are a number of popularly priced varietal offerings, wine based liqueurs, craft ciders, beer and craft spirits. The Company owns and operates 101 well‐positioned independent retail locations in Ontario under The Wine Shop, Wine Country Vintners, and Wine Country Merchants store names. The Company also operates Andrew Peller Import Agency and The Small Winemaker’s Collection Inc., importers and marketing agents of premium wines from around the world. With a focus on serving the needs of all wine consumers, the Company produces and markets premium personal winemaking products through its wholly‐owned subsidiary, Global Vintners Inc. (“GVI”), the recognized leader in personal winemaking products. More information about the Company can be found at www.andrewpeller.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain “forward‐looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the “safe harbour provision” of the Securities Act (Ontario) with respect to Andrew Peller Limited and its subsidiaries. These forward‐looking statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties discussed in the “Risks and Uncertainties” section and elsewhere in the Company’s MD&A and other risks detailed from time to time in the publicly filed disclosure documents of Andrew Peller Limited which are available at www.sedar.com. Forward‐looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which could cause actual results to differ materially from those conclusions, forecasts, or projections anticipated in these forward‐looking statements. The Company’s forward‐looking statements are made only as of the date of this news release, and except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward‐looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

Paul Dubkowski, CFO and Executive Vice-President, IT

(905) 643-4131

Source: Andrew Peller Limited