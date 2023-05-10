Submit Release
Greystone Provides $32 Million in Fannie Mae DUS® Financing for Multifamily Property in Houston, Texas

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $32,173,000 Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting & Servicing (DUS®) loan for a 412-unit multifamily property in Humble, Texas. The financing was originated by Anthony Cristi, Managing Director at Greystone, with Gregory Vassilakos of Cosmos Capital Group acting as correspondent.

Constructed in 2004, The Villas at Foxbrick in Harris County is a 24-building garden-style apartment community that offers one- and two-bedroom units. The $32,173,000 non-recourse, fixed-rate financing carries a seven-year term and 30-year amortization. In addition to refinancing, loan proceeds enable the borrower to monetize a portion of their equity in the property.

“Greystone’s extensive multifamily lending platform, coupled with our deep industry expertise, enables us to address our clients’ capital needs through every phase of a property’s lifecycle,” said Mr. Cristi. “For every client, our goal is to deliver thoughtful and sophisticated financing solutions flawlessly executed through seamless transaction experiences.”

About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

