NP Digital Honored as Best Workplace 2023 by Inc. Magazine

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in end-to-end performance marketing, has been named to Inc. Magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list for the second year in a row. The recognition results from a comprehensive measurement of direct employee feedback on the company’s culture, benefits, career opportunities, and leadership.

The list includes 591 finalists from thousands of nationwide submissions. NP Digital is acknowledged for its culture of compassionate management, transparent leadership, talented colleagues, fun and fulfilling work, and commitment to providing exceptional benefits that surpass other agencies. A 97% engagement rate among employees places NP Digital among the top-scoring best places to work, according to Inc.

“We are committed to creating an inclusive culture and providing benefits that enhance our employees' lives and well-being and allow them to thrive both in and outside of the workplace,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “We celebrate diversity and encourage different perspectives from our best-in-class talent and are honored to receive recognition that is a reflection of the team’s experiences here.”

This latest accolade affirms NP Digital's people-first approach of putting employees at the heart of everything it does. The most recent benefits enhancements include mandatory paid time off minimums, infertility treatment coverage, employee discounts and perks, employer-paid life insurance, and short-term disability, early departure Fridays, and monthly DEI initiatives, among many others. To foster professional development and growth, the agency also developed NP University, an innovative training platform dedicated to ongoing skills development, in addition to our global internal mobility program.

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations. NP Digital spans across the globe with 750 employees in 15 different countries and 40 of the 50 U.S. states. For more information visit npdigital.com or neilpatel.com/ubersuggest.

