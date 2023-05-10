Tango’s New Visitor Management Solution Elevates the Workplace Experience

Tango Visitor provides safety and security to the workplace and ensures a streamlined guest experience.

DALLAS, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango, the leading provider of Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) and Store Lifecycle Management (SLM) solutions, today announced the launch of Tango Visitor, a new innovative visitor management system that offers companies a seamless guest experience that not only ensures a safe and secure environment for employees and visitors, but also enables organizations to mitigate the risks associated with unforeseen business continuity events.



Tango Visitor helps companies welcome guests and foster a great first impression, and supports health and safety, while also ensuring operational efficiency and in-depth insight into how and when spaces are being used.

“With the return to office, companies are welcoming employees and guests back and require solutions that avoid wait times, confusing check-ins and ready organizations to respond to emergency situations,” explained Pranav Tyagi, Tango’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “Tango Visitor enriches the visitor experience from the moment they enter your office to the time they leave and offers real-time data and reporting to optimize your operations.”

Combined with Tango Space and Tango Reserve, Tango Visitor rounds out a complete workplace solution that provides flexibility and improves the employee and guest experience, while providing insight into how and when office assets are being used and furnishing critical data to inform real estate portfolio strategy.

Tango Visitor offers real-time data and reporting to optimize operations and enrich the entire visitor experience. Using this innovative solution, organizations will be able to:

Offer a Seamless Guest Experience – Streamline the check-in process, eliminate the wait times, and provide an elite, custom visitor experience from the moment guests walk in the lobby.





– Streamline the check-in process, eliminate the wait times, and provide an elite, custom visitor experience from the moment guests walk in the lobby. Enhance Safety & Security Measures – Allow employees to register a visitor and book required conference rooms, enable visitor pre-registration, complete important documents and participate in screening questionnaires before or upon arrival.





Allow employees to register a visitor and book required conference rooms, enable visitor pre-registration, complete important documents and participate in screening questionnaires before or upon arrival. Achieve Operational Efficiency – Empower admins with control over the visitor process with a personalized experience tailored to the organization’s registration and check-in procedures, making it easy to manage and monitor who’s coming and going.





– Empower admins with control over the visitor process with a personalized experience tailored to the organization’s registration and check-in procedures, making it easy to manage and monitor who’s coming and going. Uncover In-Depth Insights – Gain insights into visitor traffic and activities on the premises and visualize how many visitors will be at the workplace any given day, identify patterns and trends, and make informed decisions to improve security and operations.



To learn more about Tango Visitor and discover the features that make the management tool necessary for any modern workplace, watch our recent webinar “Elevate the Workplace Experience” on demand here or visit Tango’s website .

About Tango

With hundreds of customers across more than 140 countries, Tango is the leader in store lifecycle management and integrated workplace management system software, delivering a single solution spanning real estate strategy, design & construction, lease administration & accounting, facilities, desk booking and conference room reservation, and space management. For additional information, visit tangoanalytics.com.