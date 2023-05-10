Dataddo’s Free Data Integration Product Helps 1,300+ Companies Across Industries Visualize 21 Million Rows of Data Monthly

Businesses in industries from ecommerce to healthcare are using Dataddo’s new, free plan to initiate adoption of data and analytics operations

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In September of 2022, Dataddo , a SaaS startup that provides a no-code data integration platform, introduced a free plan that lets users automate the flow of any amount of data from online services to dashboarding applications. Now, over 1,300 companies in various sectors are using the plan to validate and get buy-in for analytics initiatives, without the time restrictions imposed by standard, free product trials.



There is mounting evidence that the greatest barrier to adoption of data and analytics initiatives today is company culture (see NewVantage Partners , Gartner , Accenture ). This means lack of executive buy-in, poor organizational support for data literacy, and lack of employee confidence in data skills. In September of 2022, Dataddo launched a time-unrestricted free plan to help companies address these concerns; it gives them a no-pressure way to prove data models and familiarize employees with analytics before investing in more advanced integration functionality.

Eight months after the launch, over 1,300 companies have used the plan to integrate 21 million rows of data monthly, with 50% of these companies explicitly stating that they are using it as a testing ground for pipelining solutions. The companies range from small startups to enterprises with over 5,000 employees. Among them are ecommerce companies, marketing agencies, healthcare organizations, SaaS vendors, financial and cultural institutions, and universities.

“The sheer variety of businesses on our free plan is a testament to the universal need to start working with data,” says Dataddo CEO Petr Nemeth. “Moreover, once businesses do start working with data, it takes them significant time to develop a data-driven mindset and learn how to use data tools—more time than most free product trials give them. Proof of this is that users of our free plan, which never expires, are three times more likely than users of our time-limited platform trial to take advantage of Dataddo’s more advanced ETL, database replication, and reverse ETL functionalities.”

Anthony Plagnes Payá, Communications and Media Strategy Coordinator of the Heritage Montreal Foundation , a non-profit organization that promotes the cultural heritage of Greater Montreal, says “With Dataddo’s free plan, we were able to build a solid foundation for our data management and analysis practices, which paved the way for us to scale up our integrations and improve these practices under a paid plan.”

The professionals using the platform range from data scientists and engineers, to marketers, business managers, and CEOs.

“We needed to track return on ad spend, and Dataddo’s free plan gave us a relaxed environment for testing integrations of campaign data from Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube in Looker Studio. Now, we use the platform to integrate all our ecommerce and social media data,” says Ondra Plas, CEO of Maso Here , the largest online marketplace for dried meat snacks in the European Union.

