Phenom Talent Experience Awards Recognize Organizations' Extraordinary Achievements Using Intelligence and Automation to Hire, Develop and Retain Employees

HR Awards Honor Companies with Data-Driven Results Achieved with AI-Powered Solutions

Phenom today announced the winners of the Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience Awards, recognizing organizations for exceptional achievements using intelligence, automation and experience to hire employees faster, develop them to their full potential and retain them longer. Through AI-powered solutions, employers increased efficiencies, and saved valuable time for all talent stakeholders — candidates, recruiters, managers, employees, HR and HRIS teams. Award recipients were honored at IAMPHENOM — the premiere conference for Human Resources hosted in Philadelphia.

Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience Award recipients and their phenomenal success include:

Southwest Airlines — Intelligent Talent Experience: Best of the Best

Southwest epitomizes what success looks like across talent acquisition and talent management. To provide a second-to-none experience for candidates and employees — as well as improve overall efficiencies — their talent teams continually leverage cutting-edge innovations such as a hyper-personalized career site, talent CRM, referrals, AI interview scheduling, video assessments, solutions that support high-volume hiring and more. By simplifying and unifying processes to put people first, Southwest has increased quantity, quality and speed of hire.

TruGreen radically adjusted their talent strategies to support changing, on-the-ground business conditions and built a scalable, repeatable process that exceeds high-volume hiring demands. Leveraging AI and automation resulted in more applicants to support seasonal hiring spikes, going from as few as 2,000 to as many as 15,000 potential hires without sacrificing a positive experience.

GE exemplifies how savvy companies can effectively attract, engage and convert job seekers with content-rich campaigns, talent CRM, a personalized career site, and a seamless apply process. By attracting millions of site visitors and converting passive candidates into leads that are engaged and nurtured, they increased applications and positioned hiring teams for continued success.

With the successful adoption of an internal talent marketplace, Kuehne+Nagel has worked diligently to improve talent mobility, secure quality employee referrals for open roles, and fuel strategic workforce planning and retention to engage more than 44,000 employees. Having critical insight into over 80% of their workforce's skills, competencies and interests, Kuehne+Nagel is paving the way for talent management teams to empower their people with transparent, actionable growth opportunities.

Honeywell epitomizes innovation and continually raises the bar for itself and its peers. Approaching its evolving relationship with Phenom as an action-driven partnership built on consistent feedback and product engagement opportunities, Honeywell's input has fostered continuous system enhancements and feature releases across products — including AI Scheduling and Video Assessments.

On a mission to hire faster and better — and simultaneously empower employee development and mobility with a talent marketplace — ChenMed is a model example for hypergrowth peers. By infusing hyper-personalized experiences into their hiring, development and retention strategies, ChenMed has increased quality applies, reduced time to fill and improved employee retention despite a challenging talent landscape.

Working hand-in-hand with Phenom and providing vital insight and feedback, Regions successfully reinvented their employer brand, improved the candidate journey on their career site, and automated time-consuming recruiter tasks. As a result, they outpaced competitors when applicant volume was at an all-time low across the financial industry.

Thermo Fisher Scientific regularly reinforces learning among talent acquisition and talent management teams, with a focus on HR technology knowledge and platform adoption. As a result, the company continues to support the growth and success of their recruiting and retention strategies while providing a superior candidate, employee and recruiter experience.

Aligned to its mission to transform the world through digital experiences, Adobe wanted an HR technology solution to enhance its talent sourcing process with an experience-first approach. Since launching the Phenom platform, Adobe has hit the ground running increasing utilization through their talent CRM, careers site and personalized talent marketing campaigns.

"More than 500 diverse and global enterprises are solving their biggest challenges across talent acquisition, talent management and everything in between with Intelligent Talent Experience," said Jess Elmquist, Chief Human Resources Officer at Phenom. "Today we're celebrating the organizations whose platform use and partnerships are driving lasting impact across their businesses, their industries, their teams and HR as a whole."

With Phenom, candidates find and choose the right job faster, employees develop their skills and evolve, recruiters become wildly productive, managers build stronger-performing teams, HR aligns employee development with company goals, and HRIS easily integrates existing HR tech to create a holistic infrastructure.

